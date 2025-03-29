Yemi Alade releases original soundtrack for Nigerian animated series ‘Iyanu’

Share

Grammy-nominated pop star, Yemi Alade, has debuted a new single, ‘You Are (Iyanu).’ The single, which is the soundtrack for the forthcoming Showmax X Lion Forge Entertainment animated series based on Nigerian culture and mythology, was released recently.

Popularly known as “Mama Africa,” Yemi Alade infuses the track with her signature vibrant vocals and deep cultural roots, celebrating the strength, resilience, and magic of Yoruba heritage that inspired the fantasy series.

“Music has always been a powerful way to tell our stories, and ‘You Are (Iyanu)’ is a song that speaks to our strength and divine power. It’s an anthem for anyone discovering their own greatness,” said Yemi Alade.

‘You Are (Iyanu)’ was produced by Michael Hodges, the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter known for his work in music for film and television, most notably on The Garfield Movie (2024) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017). According to Hodges, “It was an honour to work with Yemi on this. She is the right voice for this message.”

Iyanu follows the life of a brave young orphan living in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. While studying history and ancient arts, she yearns for a normal life until a looming threat awakens divine powers not seen since the legendary Age of Wonders.

Iyanu will premiere exclusively in Africa on Showmax on Thursday, June13, 2025, following its premiere in the US on Cartoon Network and Max in April 2025.

