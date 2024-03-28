Yemi Alade Refutes Claims Of Sexual Harassment

Reacting to the news, Yemi Alade took to her Instagram story to berate media outlets for carrying fake news and distributing inaccurate information about her.

She claimed to have read the interview and said it was a ridiculous write-up and the height of idiocy.

She called those who spread inaccurate information rumours “dumb bloggers” and urged them to find employment.

She said; “So you all gon start creating false stories every time you get bored? Smh! Stupidity at its peak! Very unintelligent writeup.

“When I read the interview that Yemi Alade recently did, I was like “wow, Yemi Alade don suffer”. Mtchww get a job stupid rumour mongers of false news. Unintelligent excuse for a bug with a phone !!! aka dumb blogger.”

