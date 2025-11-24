Yemi Alade Lauds Tiwa Savage’s Impacts On Female Artistes

Nigerian Afropop singer and songwriter, Yemi Alade, has openly lauded self-acclaimed Queens of Afrobeat singer and collegue, Tiwa Savage, for her impact on female artists across Africa.

The 36-year-old ‘Johnny’ crooner spoke at the Entertainment Week Africa music panel hosted on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

New Telegraph reports that the event featured influential female Nigerian artistes like Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Sasha P, Qing Madi, Teni, and Waje, who gathered to discuss the highs and lows of being a woman in the music industry.

The panel, themed “The Price of Being Her… Power and the Cost of Visibility in Music,” was moderated by Tiwa Savage, who guided conversations about resilience, authenticity, and navigating the challenges of visibility in a competitive field.

During the discussion, Yemi Alade spoke candidly about her journey and the importance of forging her own path.

“It’s very important to be authentic. It dawned on me that it was important for me to create my own doors. Where the doors were closed in my face, I broke down the walls. Where the walls were too strong, I created a window for myself. But just keep going and going and going.”

Alade encouraged women in music to embrace their power, adding: “You all need to know that we can stand in our power.”

Turning to Tiwa Savage, she offered a heartfelt acknowledgement of Savage’s impact on female artists across Africa.

She told her: “I honestly want you to know that those moments when you rugged it and do what you truly want to do, you are standing up for many females.”