Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, Yemi Alade, has expressed her gratitude and excitement for her first-ever Grammy nomination, thanking her team and fans for their unwavering support.

In a heartfelt social media post, Yemi Alade acknowledged the role of her long-time collaborator, Taiye Aliyu, and her label, Effyzzie Music Group, for believing in her vision since day one.

She also extended her congratulations to Nigerian artist, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems for her Grammy win, celebrating the growing recognition of African talent on the global stage.

Yemi Alade attributed her milestone to divine intervention, saying, “Above all, God did it! Hallelujah, Praise the Lord!”

Her Grammy nomination marks another significant achievement in her career, showcasing the global impact of Nigerian music and the rise of African artists in the international music industry.

Tems on Sunday night won the award for Best African Music Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The singer, known for her soulful voice and genre-blending sound, triumphed over a competitive category that includes Yemi Alade’s Tomorrow, Asake and Wizkid’s MMS, Chris Brown’s Sensational featuring Davido and Lojay, and Burna Boy’s Higher.

