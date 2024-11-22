Yemi Alade Accuses Media Outlets Of Blacklisting Her

Share

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has accused prominent media outlets, Clout Africa and Cool FM, of blacklisting her due to her absence from their event.

Yemi Alade who expressed her frustration in a post on X accused the media outlets of removing all her songs from their platform.

According to Yemi Alade, this action has been ongoing for a year, stressing that she had tendered an apology via telephone calls and text messages, but is yet to receive a response.

She wrote: “My God, BIG PASS YOUR WHOLE station @cloutafrica @CoolFMNigeria , keep on forming gatekeepers and taking my songs down. NA GOD BE MY LABEL AND MANAGEMENT, we go meet for front. Fake people wey dey feel like small gods”.

“Me, I no dey find trouble O. But @CoolFMNigeria and @cloutafrica with their Ogas that like operation ….. life is a marathon, not a sprint. Shine your eyes ”.

“Una dey carry person for mind …. for 1 year @cloutafrica and @CoolFMNigeria shameful, very shameless”.

“Take down my whole catalogue from your stations @CoolFMNigeria and @cloutafrica …. God go still give me food. You’re beefing an artist for 1 full year, over your event. I didn’t go, too. I apologized and even called your oga him dey form oga no even reply my text”.

“Dem dey carry beef since last year December 2023 …… @cloutafrica and @CoolFMNigeria till December 2024 …… God keep us alive hold on that beef abeg. FAKE FAKE FAKE PEOPLE. BADBELLE IS ALLOWED”.

“My team and I have travelled around the world and met with President and many important people in the world …. if there is a problem we resolve but @CoolFMNigeria and @cloutafrica dey form say dem no dey forgive for free show?”.

