Yelwata: Utsev Assures Of  FG’s Commitment To Lasting Peace

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has assured the Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State of the Federal Government’s commitment to restoring lasting peace in the area and across the state.

The Minister gave the assurance during a visit to the community alongside his wife, Mrs. Doosuur Utsev, where they offered condolences and support to victims of the recent herdsmen attack.

Engr. Utsev noted that in addition to the recent condolence visit by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and himself, the Federal Government has directed security agencies to track down the perpetrators of the massacre. He added that President Tinubu, alongside Senator Akume, the Minister of Defence, and other well-meaning Nigerians, were making concerted efforts to end the persistent killings in Benue and enable displaced farmers to return to their ancestral homes.

Addressing the urgent needs of the affected community, the Minister pledged to address their water challenges and announced plans to supply fertilisers and irrigation equipment free of charge to farmers in Benue State. He said the intervention would support large-scale farming, reduce hunger, and boost national food security.

During the visit, Prof. Utsev and his wife also visited the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), where over 100 victims of the Yelwata attack are receiving treatment. Visibly moved by the scale of the tragedy, especially the impact on women and children, the Minister offered words of encouragement and donated an undisclosed sum to cover medical bills.

Mrs. Utsev also comforted the victims and donated clothes and toiletries to aid in their recovery and upkeep.

Earlier at the Yelwata community, Reverend Father Solomon Ukeyima and the District Head of Nyiev, Chief Benard Adawa, expressed gratitude to the Minister for identifying with the people during their time of grief.

Chief Adawa described the attacks as a calculated attempt by herdsmen to take over their ancestral lands. He called on the Federal Government to expedite the resettlement of displaced persons to enable them resume farming and rebuild their livelihoods.

A statement from the Minister’s Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity confirmed the donation of relief materials including bags of corn, gari, noodles, clothing, and other essentials to the affected community.