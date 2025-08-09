Yelwata: NGO Calls For Training Of Observers On Early Warning Signals

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Ark and Rainbow Development Foundation, has said the catastrophic attack at Yelwata, a rural community in Benue State, would have been averted if there were trained local observers to detect early warning signals of potential conflicts.

The foundation at a summit in Abuja over the weekend, also wants women to be put at the decision-making table, “not as token but as leaders with real power to shape decisions about peace.”

Executive Director of the foundation, Ifenla Oligbinde, disclosed that the NGO has trained 23 young women between the ages of 25–35 in the six areas of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on peace building and environmental sustainability, in the last seven months.

“Within this period, all our fellows stepped up knowledge in their rural communities through sensitisation activities, capacity building training and stakeholders engagement,” she explained.

Oligbinde further disclosed that the NGO, early this year, launched a programme, Strengthening Her Aspirations for Peace-building and Protecting the Environment (SHAPPE Project), a multifaceted community-based project that aims to train, equip and empower young women leaders on peace-building skills, to protect their immediate environment.

“The SHAPPE fellowship focused on building leadership, community mobilisation, digital skills, advocacy, especially in conflict-prone areas and positioning women in peace building and climate action,” she stated.

She decried the Yelwata attack, and demanded that women should be at the centre of peace building, “because peace is not only made at conference rooms. It is made in farms, in marketplaces, in kitchens, and in the daily act of women who choose to rebuild instead of retreat.”

Oligbinde noted that “when women are resourced and respected, they can turn communities away from conflict toward collaboration.”

She advised that Yelwata should serve as “a mirror, showing us the cost of silence and the urgency of actions.”