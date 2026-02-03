Yelwata Massacre: FG Arraigns 9 Suspects For Terrorism

The Federal Government yesterday arraigned nine persons over their alleged involvement in the terrorist attacks that resulted in the deaths of over 200 residents in the Yelwata community in Benue State last June.

Ardo Mohammed, Muhammadu Saidu, Haruna Abdullahi, Yakubu Adamu, Muhammed Musa, Abubakar Adamu, Shaibu Ibrahim, Saleh Mohammed and Bako Jibrin were arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court Abuja on 57 amended charges bordering on terrorism. The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) is leading the prosecution.

When the matter was called, Fagbemi informed the court of the filing of the amended charges against the defendants. He stated that although 10 defendants were earlier listed in the charges, he sought the order of court to strike out the name of the 6th defendant Yakubu Mamman.

The defence lawyers, including Ibrahim Angulu (SAN), A. I. Kaura and Adamu Abdullahi, did not oppose AGF’s application and Mamman’s name was struck out from the charges. Fagbemi also applied that the initial charges dated September 9, 2025, but filed September 10, 2025, where eight defendants were listed be substituted for the amended charges dated January 19, but filed January 20.