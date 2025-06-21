Yelwata Massacre: Akume, Utsev Commend Tinubu’s Visit

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, and the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Terlumun Utsev, have expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his recent visit to Benue State in response to the continued killings in the state.

In separate statements, both leaders praised the President’s show of empathy and commitment to restoring peace in the state, particularly following the Yelwata massacre in Guma Local Government Area.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Public Affairs, Terrence Kuanum, Senator Akume described the visit as a demonstration of Tinubu’s leadership qualities—marked by empathy and responsiveness to the plight of ordinary Nigerians.

“The President’s visit reflects his well-known depth of leadership characterized by a strong connection to the people and genuine concern for their suffering,” the SGF said, noting that the President took time out of a tight schedule to personally intervene in the Benue crisis.

Akume pledged full support for all presidential directives, including the immediate establishment of a Peace Building Committee aimed at restoring lasting peace and security in the state.

He also extended condolences to the victims of the violence and expressed optimism that the President’s intervention would mark a turning point for Benue State.

Similarly, Prof. Utsev, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Terhemen Oraduen, lauded President Tinubu for personally visiting Benue to commiserate with its people.

He described the visit as timely and evidence of the President’s commitment to the safety and welfare of all citizens.

“The President’s visit offered him a firsthand understanding of the depth of insecurity in Benue and the pain endured by innocent citizens. His directive to security chiefs to hunt down the killer herdsmen is a welcome move,” Utsev stated.

The minister also hailed the President’s decision to establish a peace committee comprising former governors, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders to meet with him in Abuja and chart a course for sustainable peace.

He further thanked both President Tinubu and Senator Akume for visiting victims receiving treatment in the hospital and for offering them hope and reassurance.

Both leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s efforts in ensuring peace and security in Benue State.