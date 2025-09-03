Yelwata Killings: Nothing Has Changed Since Tinubu’s Visit -Tiv Leader

The President of Mzough U Tiv UK (MUTUK), Victor Aleva, has said that no efforts have been made to rebuild the Yelwata community in Benue State following the deadly herdsmen attack in June, which claimed over 200 lives.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Aleva insisted that the Yelwata community remains in ruins despite President Tinubu’s visit to the state in response to the incident.

“I was there in Yelewata last-week Saturday and I saw things myself and I want to tell you that it is quite unfortunate. It is not about playing to the gallery or just saying things and being political. As I speak, nothing has changed,” he said.

New Telegraph recalls that during the president’s visit to Yelewata, he ordered that service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) arrest those behind the dastardly attack.

A few days after Tinubu’s arrest order, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, announced the arrest of 26 persons suspected to be masterminds of the killings in Yelwata.

However, Aleva dismissed the reported arrest of the attack masterminds by the police, describing it as “a lie.” he also maintained that the attack in Yelwata had nothing to do with the herder-farmer clash, but was a calculated attempt to exterminate a people living in the village.

READ ALSO

“I told you here during my earlier interview that nothing good is going to come out of the President’s visit to Benue State. All those are just political; nothing is happening in Yelewata. I have video evidence, I have an interview from the locals, I was there live with my entourage.”

“You know that is a lie. Because the president went there and scolded the Inspector-General of Police, and just less than 48 hours or thereabout, they paraded some people.

“Where are the people? That incident actually happened, I think on the 13th and 14th of June, which is more than two months ago. Where are the people?” He queried.