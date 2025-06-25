Yelwata Killing: 26 arrested as IGP insists Nigeria won’t bow to terror

Share

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has announced the arrest of 26 prime suspects linked to the Friday, June 13 violent attack on Yelwata community of Benue State, leading to the killing of many villagers, with accompanying destruction of property and displacements.

The development came about a week after President Bola Tinubu queried the police chief on why no one had been arrested days after the deadly attacks.

Addressing the IGP during his visit to Benue State last Wednesday, the President had asked: “Police, I hope your men are on alert to listen to information? “How come no arrest has been made? I expect there should be an arrest of those criminals.”

In apparent execution of the Commander-in-Chief’s directive, Egbetokun disclosed in Abuja thus: “I am pleased to inform you today (yesterday) that twenty-six (26) persons directly connected to this crime have so far been arrested and their weapons recovered. “On 19th June, two (2) prime suspects who were masterminds of the attack were apprehended from their hideout.

“This arrest led to the arrest of seven (7) other suspects on the following day, 20/06/ 25, picked up from various locations where they had fled hoping to evade justice.

“On 21st June, another key suspect in whose house the initial meetings to plan the attack was held was arrested. “On 22nd June, a major breakthrough was recorded with the arrest of eighteen (18) other suspects who directly took part in the killings.

“On 23rd June, our detectives recovered two (2) GPMG and eight (8) AK47 rifles which were part of the weapons used during the attack. “All…suspects are currently in custody and have voluntarily confessed to their individual and collective roles in the attack.”

Share