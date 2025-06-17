Yelwata: BIPC Donates Bread, Water To 3,078 IDPs

Share

The Benue Investment and Property Company Limited (BIPC) on Tuesday donated 500 loaves of bread and 1,000 sachets of water to victims displaced by a deadly attack on Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The donation was made at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp located at the International Market in Makurdi by the Group Managing Director of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, accompanied by other top management staff.

Dr. Asemakaha stated that the gesture would be sustained every three days as a show of solidarity with the victims.

“We are here to stand in solidarity with you and to share in your pain. We will continue to bring bread and water every three days for as long as you remain here. You are not alone,” he said.

He assured the IDPs of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s commitment to restoring peace and security in Yelwata and other parts of the state affected by violence.

“The Governor is doing everything possible to ensure peace is restored so that our people can return to their homes. Nobody is happy to wake up and see family members killed, houses burnt, and livelihoods destroyed,” he added.

Permanent Secretary of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sir James Iorpuu, represented by the Head of Operations, Dr. Donald Komgbenda, thanked BIPC for the donation.

He disclosed that the camp currently shelters 3,078 displaced persons across 1,277 households, comprising 1,057 males and 2,027 women and children.

