Yelutide: Tunji-Ojo Distributes Food Items, Cash To Widows In Ondo

Not less than 1,000 widows have benefited from food items and cash awards given to widows by the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in different parts of Ondo State as part of activities to mark the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Also, the Minister, through the Director-General of the Sunshine Grassroots Network (SGN), dispensed fuel free of charge to commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada and tricycles, operating in the state.

The Director-General of the SGN, Hon Dayo Awude, said humanitarian outreach to widows and transport operators was meant to cushion the effects of the current economic hardship.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event tagged “BTO Widows’ Mite”, where widows in the Ondo Central Senatorial District received bags of rice and cash support on Wednesday in Akure, Awude said the initiative was aimed at putting smiles on the faces of widows and vulnerable groups during difficult times.

Awude said the programme was sponsored by the Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for widows resident in Ondo State, and the programme was devoid of political colouration.

He said, “As I said in the hall, the Honourable Minister of Interior felt the need to rejoice with widows and put smiles on their faces. He therefore directed that rice and money be given to them, which is what we have witnessed here today.”

Awude disclosed that the programme, which started in the Central District, would be replicated in the North and South Senatorial Districts of the state. He said no fewer than 1,000 widows were targeted across Ondo State under the scheme.

Awude added that the outreach would also extend to transport operators through another initiative known as “Tinubu Free Fuel ”, aimed at supporting commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders.

According to him, “We are also giving free fuel to okada riders and tricycle operators. About 600 Okada riders and 200 Keke operators are expected to benefit.”

Explaining the motivation behind the initiative, Awude said the minister was raised by a widow and understood the challenges widows faced.

He added, “The minister lost his father at the age of nine, and his mother never remarried. He experienced first-hand the struggles of widows, and that is why he empathises deeply with them. This is not party-based. As you can see, there are no party slogans here. This is for Ondo State residents. He said.

He said the minister believed such humanitarian gestures would generate goodwill and prayers for national leadership.

Awude said, “He believes that whoever feeds you, you will pray for such a person and wish them well. He is confident this will translate to goodwill for Mr President.”

A beneficiary, Madam Adetoke Akande, prayed for the organisers and the sponsors of the event. She said the widows were happy for putting smiles on them during this yuletide season.