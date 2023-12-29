Yelutide: Group Commends Lokpobiri For Reaching Out To Less Privileged

A Group known as Rescue Mission has expressed its heartfelt appreciation to Senator (Dr) Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of Petroleum (Oil) State, for his compassionate outreach to less privileged individuals across the eight local council areas of Bayelsa state.

The coordinators emphasized that Senator(Dr) Heineken Lokpobiri’s outreach, covering all eight local council areas of Bayelsa state, signifies a comprehensive and inclusive approach to community service.

The group comprising Coordinators in the Eight Local Government of Bayelsa State in a statement on Friday highlighted the significance of Senator(Dr) Heineken Lokpobiri’s efforts in making a positive impact by making the people smile during the Yuletide season.

It also commended Senator(Dr) Heineken Lokpobiri for embodying the true spirit of Christmas through his selfless outreach.

The group however commended the minister for seeing to the reopening of Port Harcourt refinery even as the group also commended President Ahmed Tinubu for the timely and successful re-opening of the refinery.

The group also extolled the leadership qualities of HRM King Boloyi Sufadoh, the Embareba V, Pere of the Kumbowei kingdom, and prayed for God’s wisdom and strength as he ruled the Kunbowei kingdom.

The statement which was jointly signed by Tarila Debewari, Yenagoa, Sling Iyenimi – Southern Ijaw, Tariemi West Dukumor – Ekeremor, Temple Sambo – Brass, Agbozu Seimiegha – Kolokuma Opokuma and Obein Chicko – Ogbia stated that “The Rescue Mission Local Government Coordinators applaud Senator(Dr) Heineken Lokpobiri’s commitment to reaching out to the less privileged.

“His generosity during this festive season reflects a genuine concern for the well-being of our communities.

The Yuletide season is a time for spreading joy and kindness, and the group is truly grateful to Senator(Dr) Heineken Lokpobiri for setting an example of leadership that extends beyond politics, showing the power of compassion in uplifting the lives of those in need.

“This initiative aligns seamlessly with the Rescue Mission’s dedication to addressing the needs of the less privileged and fostering a sense of unity and care within the communities.

“Senator(Dr) Heineken Lokpobiri’s support goes beyond policy advocacy; it touches the lives of the most vulnerable in our society. We appreciate his commitment to making a meaningful impact in every corner of Bayelsa state.

“The reopening of the refinery will sustain the petroleum industry and strengthen our local economies with a significant contribution to the overall prosperity of our dear country.