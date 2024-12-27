Yelutide: Be Hopeful, Don’t Be Weary – Ajayi Tells Christians

Share

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has charged Nigerians and citizens of the state not to be weary but to keep hope alive for a better future of the state.

In his goodwill message to Christians in the state as they celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ, Ajayi said succour would soon come for the citizens of the state, just as Jesus Christ became succour for the lost and the troubled in the world.

He said as believers, the people should remain hopeful and imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ which promote peace among the people, this, he opined, will make life more meaningful and easier to handle if followed strictly “especially in this time of palpable hopelessness.”

Thanking the people of Ondo State for their support before, during, and after the November 16 election, the former lawmaker said the people should rest assured that ” as a people loved by God, we have a great potential and all that is needed is to show the right commitment and determination to move our state to its deserved position.”

