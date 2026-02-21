Yellow House Wins Phidel Schools Inter-House Sports

Yellow House produced a stunning performance at the Phidel Group of Schools Inter-House Sports competition in Lagos, rising from last place at the previous edition to emerge overall champions—winning both the March-Past and the athletics competition.

The colourful biennial event, held at the Sports Complex of the Yaba College of Technology, was a vibrant celebration of talent, teamwork and sportsmanship.

The meet attracted distinguished guests including Assistant Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kayode Olusemire, who served as Chairman of the Meet and Patron of Red House; Major-General Ibikunle Ajose of the Nigerian Army; Taye Ige, President/CEO of HS Media Group and Patron of Yellow House; and Alhaji Jamiu Salau, former Customs officer and hospitality entrepreneur.

Parents, members of the media and friends of the school community were also present in large numbers. Proceedings began with an impressive March-Past by the four participating Houses—Blue, Green, Red and Yellow.

Yellow House won the March-Past with 74 points and drawing loud applause for their coordination and colourful display.

In the track and field, Yellow House topped the overall medals table with 38 medals—17 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze.

Green House followed with 32 medals (10 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze), while Red House placed third with seven gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals.

After the final announcement, the excitement within Yellow House was massive as patron, Taye Ige, left his seat in the VIP stands to join the athletes and officials on the field in celebration—sharing in the triumph of a team that had moved from the bottom of the table at the last edition to the very top this year.

LLTC confirms Oremule as Chairman BOT Chief Tunde Oremule has been confirmed as the Chairman Board of Trustee of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club. Founded in the year 1895, club topshots at the recent Emergency General Meeting (EGM) in February, he was given the nod.

This is coming as the club is also celebrating 130years Anniversary. Chief Tunde Oremule was a former president of the club from 1994- 1997 and he hails from Iperu Remo Ogun State Nigeria.

A great tennis player representing Western Region against Lagos State in the late 60s and 70s. He is also a great golfer of all time and an icon in aviation industry