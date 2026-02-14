Unique Group of Schools will not forget February 3, 2026 in a hurry as the institution hosted its Triennial Inter-House Sports Competition at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

The event, organised by the schools located at Omole Estate Phase 1 and Magodo Estate Phase 1, Ikeja, Lagos saw the pupils and students displaying the spirits of sportsmanship, teamwork and talent.

At the end of the keenly contested competition, Yellow House (Uche-Obenwa House) emerged overall winner. Blue House (Adeosun House) came second, Green House (Olushile House) finished third, while Red House (Adeyemo House) placed fourth.

The pupils participated enthusiastically in a wide range of sporting and indoor games, including athletics, long jump, scrabble, darts, match past, chess, ludo, swimming, treading the needle, football, shot put, javelin throw, discus throw and high jump, among others.

Speaking at the event, the Principal of the school, Mrs Olufunmilayo Olatunbode, described the Triennial Inter-House Sports Competition as more than a sporting event, but a strategic investment in character development, culture and interpersonal relationships.

According to her, the competition represents a platform where energy meets excellence, discipline blends with teamwork, and potential moves from theory to visible results on the field. “In simple terms, this is not playtime; this is purpose in motion.

Every three years, we pause the academic fast lane to recalibrate an equally critical aspect of holistic development.

“While classrooms sharpen the mind, the sports field forges resilience, leadership, emotional intelligence and grit.

Here, learners discover how to win with humility, lose with dignity and persist when the scoreboard is not smiling. These are life skills; portable, priceless and permanently relevant,” she said.

Olatunbode explained that the house system was deliberately designed to mirror real-world dynamics, promoting competition without hostility, collaboration under pressure and leadership with account- ability, alongside healthy rivalry.

Addressing the athletes, she urged them to remember that they were ambassadors of their respective houses and custodians of the school’s values.

“Run fast. Play fair. Respect officials. Celebrate effort. And remember, character is always on display long after the medals are packed away.

Let the games begin. and may the best house earn the bragging rights responsibly,” she added.

The Chairman of the Day, Mr Israel Dimeni Bashir, said that the competition was not merely about medals or trophies, but a celebration of perseverance, endurance, teamwork and unity from training through to the finals.

“After today’s competition, our students will stand right and do well in the classroom. This plat- form leads to the discovery of future stars. You are today’s athletes but tomor- row’s champions.

“You are already stars for showing up. After the competition, you will re- turn to the classroom, and we will still need one an- other. I am proud of you all,” he said.

Also speaking, the Head of School, Mr James Ajah, explained that the inter-house sports competition is held every three years, with various sporting activities taking place within that period.

He described the event as the grand finale where the school showcases the talents of its pupils, stressing that child development must be holistic.

“The development of intellectual capacity, moral and spiritual values, as well as physical growth, is key.

We aim to maximise the physical development of our children. “In these schools, we have discovered talents who have gone on to represent Nigeria in football, athletics, swimming and other sports. Some represent their states and even the country.

We identify and nurture talents early,” he said. Ajah noted that the event marked the culmination of three years of planning and preparation, adding that no serious injuries were recorded due to constant rehearsals and careful planning.

He, however, identified the lack of standard sporting facilities, especially football pitches, as a major challenge, particularly for the nursery and primary schools whose premises are largely concrete.

“Whenever we needed to practise, we had to move the children to nearby schools with playgrounds. Transporting children takes time and affects other activities.

“Late last year and early this year, we had to balance sporting activities with academics. We prioritised this event, which we had been planning since January, while other activities became secondary,” he explained.

Ajah further said the school instills teamwork, collaboration and resilience in students, including the ability to accept defeat without being demoralised.

He lamented that some parents sometimes struggle to understand the philosophy behind participation, noting that not every child can compete in every event.