Yelitude: Plateau Govt Announces Free Transportation

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang on Monday announced free transportation services to all citizens of the state within and outside the state during the Yuletide season.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Monday by the state Commissioner for Transportation, Davou Gyang.

Announcing the development, the Commissioner noted that the free transportation services which will commence on December 23, 2024, are meant to cushion the effect of the economic challenges being faced by the people.

He added that the free transportation would cover intra-local Government travel across the 17 LGs of the state, as well as inter-state travel.

The statement read, “Due to the current economic challenges, Governor Caleb Mutfwang through the Plateau State Ministry of Transport, has introduced a special Christmas and New Year holiday mass transit programme for Plateau residents and those in the diaspora through the following schedule:

From Monday 23 to Tuesday 24, all Metro Bus rides within the Jos-Bukuru Metropolis are free, with extended routes other than the usual ones.

“For inter-local Government travel, passengers will assemble at Plateau State Polytechnic for departure, to be dropped off at their respective Local Government Headquarters. Please note that two 18-seater buses will make eight trips daily on a first-come, first-served basis.”

