Yelitude: LAWMA Urges Lagosian On Waste Management

Share

Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has urged motorists to exercise caution and patience while driving to ensure the safety of its sanitation workers as they appeal to residents to properly bag their waste.

Speaking at the Authority’s headquarters in Ijora Olopa, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, outlined waste management’s plans for managing the anticipated surge in waste generation during the Christmas festivities.

According to the LAWMA CEO, the waste management will deploy additional resources to high-traffic areas, including markets, residential neighbourhoods, and commercial hubs.

Gbadegesin urged residents to support these efforts by properly bagging and containerizing their waste.

READ ALSO

While wishing residents a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, the LAWMA MD assured the public that names and contact details of management staff would be made available for monitoring and complaints during the festive season.

“Road safety is paramount. We appeal to motorists to exercise patience and caution, especially around our sweepers.

“They are dedicated to keeping Lagos clean, and their lives should be safeguarded at all times. Reckless driving endangers everyone, and we urge all road users to be mindful and responsible.

“As part of its efforts to maintain a clean environment, LAWMA has mobilised additional trucks and personnel to ensure prompt collection and disposal of waste across the state during the Yuletide.

“We have put adequate measures in place to address the increase in waste generation that comes with the festive season. Our teams are fully mobilised with trucks and personnel to ensure prompt collection and disposal of waste in all parts of Lagos.

“This is part of our commitment to making Lagos a clean and liveable city during and after the Christmas holidays,” the LAWMA boss stated.

Share

Please follow and like us: