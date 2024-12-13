Yelitude: Jigawa High Court Begins Recess Monday

Share

Jigawa State High Court sitting in Dutse, on Friday, announced that its Christmas and New Year recess will commence on Monday, December 16, 2024, and ends on January 3, 2025.

This was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen by its Director of Protocol and Publicity, Judiciary, Abbas Wangara.

According to Wangara, the court will resume sitting on January 6, 2025, while citing the provisions of Section 274 of the Constitution and Legal Notice No 4 of 2015.

He, however, said the state the Chief Judge, Justice Umar M. Sadiq has assigned Justice Muhammed El-Usman as the Christmas and New Year Recess judge.

Wangara said that the recess is a routine annual event aimed at giving court staff and judges a break during the festive period.

The DPP also stated that the assignment of Justice El-Usman as the recess judge is to ensure that urgent matters are attended to during the recess.

He added that “Justice El-Usman will be available to handle any urgent cases that may arise during the recess.

“It is expected that the recess will provide an opportunity for court staff and judges to rest and prepare for the new year.”.

