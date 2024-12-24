Yelitude: Anambra Police Deploys Operatives For Checkpoint

Share

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnaghe Itam, on Tuesday, directed the deployment of X-Squad operatives of the command at checkpoints across the state.

Speaking during a press briefing, the command’s spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the exercise is to ensure police personnel at various checkpoints uphold a high standard of professionalism during the Christmas and New Year celebration.

Ikenga stated that the X-Squad operatives would monitor and ensure police shun any acts of extortion, harassment, and unruly behaviour, especially towards the travelling public.

READ ALSO

He said, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, has directed the deployment of operatives of X-Squad of the Command at checkpoints across the state.

“The police team led by Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Emeka Chukwuemeka, the former police public relations officer of the Command, is to complement the already deployed personnel to maintain law and order

“And is specially tasked to patrol and ensure operatives comply with the standard operational procedure of the Force.

“Also, the public complaint bureau and complaint response unit are to be active 24/7 to attend to Ndi Anambra’s security request.

Share

Please follow and like us: