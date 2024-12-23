Yelitude: 3,180 Police Officer Deployed To FCT

Share

Ahead of the Yuletide season, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command (FCT), on Monday, said 3,180 operatives have been deployed to the Nation’s capital to provide the safety and security.

The FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, who made this known in a statement noted that the deployment will focus on enhancing security visibility in places of worship, event centers, and other public spaces.

According to her, the personnel would also address safety concerns in identified black spots, uncompleted buildings, and shanties As well as collaborate with other security agencies to strengthen public safety.

Furthermore, Adeh urged religious leaders and owners of recreational centers to cooperate with the police and the EOD teams to create a secure environment for Christmas celebrations.

The statement reads partly, “The Commissioner of Police for the Federal Capital Territory, CP Olatunji Disu, has announced the deployment of 3,180 officers across the territory to ensure the safety and security of residents during the 2024 Christmas celebration.

“This initiative aims to enhance visibility at places of worship, event centres, and public spaces while addressing potential security concerns in identified black spots, uncompleted buildings, and shanties.

“The initiative includes stop-and-search operations, vehicular and foot patrols, and the strategic deployment of Police Rapid Response Squads and Tactical Teams.

