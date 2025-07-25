Yelewata: SEMA Still Grappling With IDPs’ Plight One Month After

On June 13, 2025, the peace of the rustic community of Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State was shattered when the people were attacked by armed men.

When the dust finally settled, 200 person, including children, young and old, were counted death with many injured, building and properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed and razed down by the attackers.

For Benue State, attack of this nature has become a routine and the lot of the people across the various settlements of the state.

This is as the people have over the years lived with constant fear of attack by unknown gunmen that have been labelled as Fulani herders, who have made the state unsafe.

The nation and the international community were taken aback by this attack. The magnitude of it and the casualties that resulted from it were numbing. The global community felt the pains and losses of the people, and all rose in condemnation of the attack.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was forced to cancel is official assignments during the time to visit the community, with all the service chiefs in tow.

Promises of bringing succour to the people were made and manhunt for the attackers initiated, with the security agencies making repeated visits to the community and state, putting in place security measures to avoid future occurrence.

Aftermath

Barely one month after the attack where over 5, 000 farmers of the community were displaced and brought to the Makurdi International Market in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State for care and management by the state government through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), a few people who saw them hardly believed they could ever recover, and even among those that were hoping that they will recover.

In fact, nobody expected that their recovery would happen within a short period of time and under such an ad-hoc arrangement. Given the way previous attacks and survivors from it have been managed by the government. Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps, have become a common sight across the state.

The state’s humanitarian agency (SEMA) in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), as well as other critical partners, carried out profiling, recording about 2,336 households in desperate need of care at the end of the exercise.

The evacuation of the survivors followed a directive by Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia who called for the immediate evacuation of Yelewata residents to a safer place and proper management of their conditions.

In compliance of the governor’s directive, the Permanent Secretary of BSEMA, Sir James Iorpuu, swiftly activated emergency response team involving BSEMA transport unit and Benue Links buses, which evacuated hundreds of the IDPs to camp.

As part of SEMA’s mandate to manage emergencies and support displaced persons, the SEMA boss deployed his staff to the camp to manage the situation alongside line Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the government, international, national and local care agencies, as well as other humanitarian organisations to provide necessary support, ensure a structured and safe environment for the victims.

SEMA and IDPs

It is worthy of note that the state has established 15 official camps and others in host communities in the state.

The agency is statutorily charged with the responsibility of formulating and implementing state government policies on activities relating to disaster management including the management of the IDPs crisis, and the coordination of programmes of actions for efficient implementation of the resettlement programmes and security for the IDPs.

When New Telegraph visited the camp, it was observed that both SEMA and support partners were battling to meet the basic needs of the traumatised IDPs, especially in the area of provision of food, healthcare, shelter, and livelihoods among others aimed at addressing their specific needs and challenges occasioned by displacement.

Details of the interventions by the agency and support partners showed that, in the area of: Under food distribution, New Telegraph gathered that no day passes without BSEMA directly and indirectly sharing sufficient food aids to the IDPs at the international camp.

The State Emergency Management Agency provides each household (family) with essential food items, which include; rice, beans, gari, indomie, red and groundnut oil and other basic cooking ingredients among others.

Also, there is steady supply of water, with at least three trucks of water every day.

Healthcare

Under healthcare, the agency in collaboration with other stakeholders, including UNICEF, Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), APIN, work assiduously to improve healthcare services for IDPs, by providing medical supplies and support.

Those whose health conditions are critical are referred to the Rev. Fr. Moses Orshio Adasu University Teaching Hospital (RFMOAUTH) Makurdi, with which SEMA had signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for improved medical attention.

This is a sector of humanitarian assistance focused on improving the living conditions and ensuring the wellbeing of the IDPs in displacement sites.

SEMA in the state is actively involved in CCCM, particularly in managing displacement related to natural disasters and conflicts. The focus on CCCM by BSEMA is aimed at providing equitable access to services and protection, improve the quality of life for Yelewata IDPs.

The agency ensures that different humanitarian actors work together effectively to deliver assistance and protection to IDPs at International Market camp.

One of the responsibilities of Benue SEMA is to ensure the provision of safe and adequate shelter, as well as essential nonfood items like hygiene kits and bedding for the displaced persons to improve their living standards.

New Telegraph gathered that since the establishment of the camp, SEMA has facilitated access to essential services like shelter to IDPs. Ensuring access to education for children is crucial for their future prospects and social integration.

Recognising this critical sectoral intervention, the agency in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) have been dedicated to providing emergency education to IDPs especially school children.

Protection

Focus has also be on the protection concerns of the people in such areas as Gender-Based Violence (GBV), child protection issues and legal assistance, which are all vital for ensuring the safety and dignity of IDPs Through this, SEMA in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have assisted IDPs to achieve their rights related to sexual and reproductive health, gender equality, and population dynamics at the camp.

SEMA under Sir James Aondoakaa Iorpuu, in close collaboration with UNICEF and Benue State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (BEWASSA) has majorly been providing intervention in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

Community engagement

Fostering social cohesion between IDPs and host communities through participatory approaches and conflict-sensitive interventions is essential for sustainable solutions have not been neglected by SEMA.

The above special and critical intervention by SEMA and critical stakeholders for IDPs in Yelewata aimed at addressing their immediate needs and facilitating durable solutions have been praised and taken care of through the tireless efforts of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster management/Benue State Emergency Management Agency, Iorpuu.

To him, Yelewata IDPs like others in official and host communities need these special interventions encompassing providing essential services like shelter, food, water, sanitation, and healthcare, as well as addressing their long-term needs for return. Iorpuu, while addressing partners at the camp, assured them of the unwavering commitment of the state government to support the displaced persons.

He said the meeting was called to appreciate support partners and strengthen all humanitarian activities in the camp to ensure compliance with the directive of the governor.

A directive, which he said is focused on a comprehensive strategy for improving the living conditions of IDPs, encompassing both immediate relief and long-term solutions in accordance with international standards and the Nigerian National Development Plans in general and Benue Response Plan in specific.