Yelewata Massacre: We Can’t Return Traumatised Victims To Rubbles –Benue Govt

The Benue State government yesterday said it cannot afford to return hordes of the traumatized victims of last year’s Yelewata attack in Guma Local Government Area back to the same buildings they were killed.

Rather, it said that the affected household would return to live in befitting houses constructed by the state government. Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde, stated this during a tour of housing project site embarked upon by the state government for the Yelewata community.

Kunde said many of the victims were killed inside their houses and shops that have been reduced to rubble and it is not ideal to ask them to go back and stay in such places. “Many of the victims witnessed their loved ones being killed in those houses and shops.

You cannot return traumatized people to the same buildings where such incidents occurred without proper healing. We are not stopping anyone from returning to their ancestral homes, but we are taking steps to help them recover from trauma”, he explained.

The commissioner added that the new layout provides improved housing standards, access to water, sanitation and space for farming, while the 20 hectares allocated would support agricultural activities.