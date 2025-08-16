Yelewata Community Urges Alia To Build Shelter, Police Station For Returning IDPs

…Commends Tinubu, Akume, Alia, Sule, others for support

The Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State has appealed to the state government to utilise the various funds donated to the community by Nigerians to build 100 units of 2-bedroom flats to resettle the community and provide shelter for the displaced families.

They also urged the state government to rebuild their market that was burned down, to provide a platform for the IDPs to engage in economic activities and rebuild their lives.

Leader of the community, Matthew Mnyan, made this appeal at a news conference in Makurdi, the state capital.

Mnyan, who lamented the poor security challenges in the area, appealed for “the establishment of a mobile police station to enhance security in the community and prevent future attacks”.

He further urged the state government to provide cash support to the victims to enable them to start small businesses and alleviate their sufferings, believing that “These initiatives will go a long way in bringing back the surviving families together and closer to their homes”.

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Engr. A A Sule for their various support to the displaced victims.

Mnyan further conveyed the community’s gratitude to the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Service Chiefs, National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation of Nigeria, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, Federal/State Ministries of Humanitarian, among various other Nigerians, who stood in solidarity with the community during the challenging time.

He also appreciated members of the National and State Assemblies, former governors in the country, traditional rulers, the state ALGON, security agencies, foreign donors, the international community and clerics, among others.