Yeku Wins 2025 Chima Victor Foundation Award For Budding Artists

For her exceptional creativity, a final year student of Dansol High School, Ikeja, Miss Fiyinfoluwa Amioluwa Yeku, was declared winner of the 2025 Chima Victor Foundation Award for Budding Artists, as she emerged the 2025 best graduating student in Visual Arts.

The award presentation was part part of the activities of the colourful and inspiring graduation ceremony of the school which took place recently.

The Chima Victor Foundation for Budding Artists was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2021 in memory of Mr Chima Victor Nnaekpe, an old student of Dansol High School, to discover and encourage talented young artists in Nigerian schools.

This year’s award was presented by Dr Onyekachi Nnaekpe, Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the foundation.

Earlier in the year, Anita Emokhae and Iteoluwa Ogunyemi emerged winners of the 2025 Chima Victor Founda­tion’s Award for Best Student in Visual Arts, in the senior and ju­nior categories respectively.

With its growing impact, the Chima Victor Foundation continues to serve as a beacon of hope for young creatives, en­couraging them to pursue their passion in the visual arts.