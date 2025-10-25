The Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) has announced the postponement of the business grants disbursement to Batch A applicants.

In a statement by its Coordinator-General, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, YEIDEP cited complexities in ensuring a transparent, accountable, and accurate disbursement process as the reason for the delay.

Iyere has cautioned applicants against fake news circulating on social media platforms claiming that the disbursement has commenced, warning that internet fraudsters are peddling false information to extort money from unsuspecting individuals.

YEIDEP emphasised that every benefit or gain related to the programme is offered free of charge and advised the public to ignore criminal elements seeking to exploit them.

According to him, a new date for funds disbursement will be announced through various media platforms once the process is finalised.

Meanwhile, YEIDEP has announced that the registration portal will reopen on October 27, 2025, for Batch B recruitment, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that every registered member receives their entitled benefits.

“We warn and caution all our registered applicants and potential beneficiaries to ignore the fake news which have flooded different social media platforms falsely reporting that YEIDEP’s business grants disbursement has taken effect.

Internet fraudsters are the ones peddling this fake news, in their desperate attempt to misinform innocent Nigerians, and make them to become gullible to their tricks of financial extortion.

“Please be conscious not to allow anyone to deceive you. Every benefit or gain relating to YEIDEP is offered free of charge. We therefore advise everyone to be well guided and be smart enough to ignore criminal elements who may want to extort money from the public by peddling fake news to aid their criminal ambitions.

“We are also delighted to announce to the general public via this medium that the registration portal will be reopened on Monday, 27th October 2025, for the “Batch B” recruitment.

“We sincerely wish to express our commitment towards the successful implementation of YEIDEP, as we work to ensure that every registered member receives the benefits entitled. Further updates will be communicated through our YouTube, Facebook and other digital communication channels.”