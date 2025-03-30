Share

YEIDEP: Keystone Bank Lauds FG, Youth Minister For Empowering Nigerian Youths

Keystone Bank Limited has lauded the President Bola Tinubu-led administration for its undying support towards youth development in Nigeria.

The bank expressed its appreciation at a solidarity dinner held in honour of Comrade Ayodele Olawande, the Honorable Minister for Youth Development, and Comrade Kennedy Iyere, the Coordinator-General of the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalization Program (YEIDEP), on Thursday in Lagos.

A statement by the bank said the event was organized to recognize the minister and the YEIDEP coordinator for their unwavering commitment to empowering Nigerian youths by fostering job creation, financial independence, and economic productivity.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of Keystone Bank, Nnenna Anyim-Okoro, acknowledged the visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu for initiating YEIDEP.

She lauded the appointment of Iyere as youth minister, stressing that the minister understands the realities and challenges faced by the Nigerian youths.”

“We want to appreciate the federal government and the Minister of Youth Development for their continued commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of the youth, ensuring that their challenges are tackled effectively.

“At Keystone Bank, we recognize that financial inclusion is a critical pillar to the journey of youth empowerment and productivity; hence, this strategic collaboration.

“We believe that access to financial services is not just a privilege but a fundamental right that fosters entrepreneurship, wealth creation, and economic stability. This belief underscores our partnership with the Ministry of Youth Development to support the YEIDEP initiative.” She stated.

“To reinforce its commitment to YEIDEP, Keystone Bank has established a high-level committee to drive the program within the bank.

“Additionally, the bank launched a digital platform where YEIDEP accounts can be opened and managed digitally.

“Beyond the YEIDEP initiative, Keystone Bank remains dedicated to long-term collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Development on future projects aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and youth empowerment. The bank continues to develop and deploy financial products tailored to underserved communities in the retail and MSME sectors.

“Keystone Bank stands ready to deepen our collaboration with your ministry, leveraging our expertise and resources to drive more financial inclusion and empowerment programs. By working together, we can unlock the immense potential of our youths, creating a future filled with possibilities and elevating our productive population to the next level.”

In his remarks, the Honourable Minister of Youth Development emphasized the importance of empowering young people with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

He highlighted the ministry’s commitment to collaboration in various forms to support Nigerian youths, ensuring that they are guided, protected, and empowered for the future.

He also expressed his appreciation to Keystone Bank for the partnership and reaffirmed the ministry’s readiness to work closely with the bank in advancing youth empowerment initiatives.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

