YEEP Foundation Partners Reps, UNDP, Others To Drive Youth Growth

Activate Success International Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has announced its partnership with the Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives to empower young entrepreneurs through the National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Programme (YEEP’25) Summit.

In a statement, the founder of the Foundation, Mrs. Love Idoko-Uloko, unveiled a lineup of other notable partners, including key government ministries, international organisations, and private sector players.

Among the partners are the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Nestlé Nigeria, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), JAMUB Group, Crown Luxury Properties, and YIAGA Africa.

According to Idoko-Uloko, the event is designed to equip young entrepreneurs with essential tools, mentorship, and access to grants to grow their ventures.

She added that the YEEP’25 Summit, scheduled to hold on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja, will bring together emerging entrepreneurs, industry experts, and policymakers to share insights, experiences, and resources.

“By partnering with YEEP’25, these organisations are demonstrating their commitment to fostering youth entrepreneurship and driving economic growth in Nigeria. The summit promises to be a transformative experience, offering participants the skills, strategies, and motivation needed to thrive,” Idoko-Uloko stated.

She expressed deep appreciation to all the partners for their support, saying, “We are excited to unveil our esteemed partners who are collaborating with us to make YEEP’25 a transformative experience for young entrepreneurs across the nation. Thank you to all our partners.”