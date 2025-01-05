Yearly Prophecies: How Relevant, Credible?

Share

With the old year giving way to the new year, it is not unusual for many to be eager to know what the year has in store. In as much as there is a circle of Christians who believe yearly prophecies should be treated with a wave of the hand for varying reasons; there are those who look forward to the prophecies and use the same as a guide for the year.

There are leaders that have been consistent and not known for forecasting nor giving predictions, as there was a season when it became a trend for preachers to make their prophecies public, then came the criticisms that some were seeking means to gain popularity, relevance and achieve other motives.

At the same time, there are genuine preachers who are far from being known but do not mince words in declaring the truth as divinely revealed to them.

As in other years, some well-known Nigerian preachers and fathers of faith at the crossover service unveiled the picture of events in 2025 as part of their pastoral duties and advised their followers to accordingly follow instructions for a more fruitful year.

The prophecies, though weaved differently, were observed to be related as this report attempts to reflect prophecies from some key Christian leaders in the nation.

For Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), 2025 is a “New Era”.

He gave the watchword during his sermon in Canaan Land, Ota, Ogun State, monitored online by Sunday Telegraph, where he stressed that the last days were the golden days of the church and the end-time church “is a generation of a record breaking army.”

Emphasising the place of faith, he stated: “It is the faith of the individual that determines what comes to pass and does not. No prophet has the power to bring what God says to pass. Every prophetic word believed and received becomes a reality in your life…

“If you don’t receive the person of the prophet, you can’t be partaker of what he carries. A consistent life of prayer and fasting will help you build your faith, but without faith, prayer and fasting is a waste of time.”

The General Overseer Worldwide of Mountain of Fire and Miracles(MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya who recalled 2024 as a deep year, a fast year, and an interesting year, noted that the events of 2024 were merely dovetailing into 2025.

To him a lot of prayers were needed to navigate through the strange year, stating: “2025 is what you see in 2024, just travelling down into 2025. I will not dwell on the problems but on how believers can navigate through the year. It is definitely a year of strange battles; those without glory will fight to destroy those with glory.

“The empty will want to empty the full. The unlucky will like to terminate the lucky ones. The dull star will attempt to eliminate the shining star.

“Men without covenant will want to eliminate those with covenant. The uncircumcised will like to kill the circumcised. The oppressed will be fighting the free.

“The tail fighting the head. Those without vision fight those with vision. The crooked will like to eliminate the straight. The thief will be fighting the owner.”

Further describing 2025 as a year of restoration/fruitfulness, he cautioned against prayerlessness, adultery and lack of forgiveness.

Olukoya said: “It is a year of divine interruption. It will be the year of the rise of Joseph, Esther, and Daniel that God will raise up transformative leaders.

“A year when prayerlessness is extremely dangerous. A year when prayers are needed to tackle strange economic and political turbulence.

“It is also a year when we need prayers to tackle massive weather turbulence like floods and all kinds of weather disturbances.

“A year when we need to pray off strange new infirmities. It is a year of restoration of opportunities for many.

“It is a year of unlimited deliverance. It is a year of strange conversions. A year when the Lord will render naked and disgrace fake ministers.

“A year of tragedy for married men who like going around with strange women. The marine world has injected into our midst women who are not women but are from another world.

“There will be plenty of open doors for those seeking marital breakthroughs and fruit of the womb breakthroughs. A year when you learn to forgive, it will yield dividends.”

On what to do to be on top of 2025, he added: “You need power. Jesus was not joking when he told his disciples, ‘You shall receive power after the Holy Ghost has come upon you. Tarry here to receive power from on high.’

“Why do we need the power? Why should we be strong in the Lord? It is because we have a strong and powerful enemy.

The first step to power is baptism of the Holy Spirit with the evidence of speaking in tongues. You need a miracle of open eyes. You need targeted prayers.”

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in his prophecies said it is not a good year for mockers, whom he said would meet their waterloo.

The six-point prophecies as highlighted on the church’s Public Relations Instagram handle include: “2025 will be a Landmark Year. The day someone has been waiting for will arrive this year. The wind that started blowing last year will continue to blow this year, but stronger.

“Some earthly helpers will be replaced by heavenly ones this year. Mockers will be louder and more aggressive, but unfortunately many of them will not survive the year. Some towns and villages will shout ‘Victory at Last’ this year.”

As a follow-up to the Cross over service, the General Overseer at the first flag Ship of the Church’s programme – Holy Ghost Service, held last Friday at the Redemption City, Mowe Ogun State, where he spoke on the topic, ‘Glory Ahead’, informed that the first 30 days of the 100-day fast of the church will be dedicated to praying for Nigeria.

He said that the church will embark on some violent prayers that will uproot those who do not want Nigeria to prosper.

He said the year 2025 will be a time of fulfillment of the scripture, the kingdom of God suffers violence and the violent takes it by force.

In addition to his 2025 prophecy, he said the wind will blow stronger in the new year, stating: “One of the implications is that there will be quite a lot of lifting up and some remarkable promotion. The day someone has been waiting for will occur this year. There will be many wedding bells…”

Stressing that mockers will be more aggressive this year and that many of them will not survive the year, he noted that God does not want the death of sinners.

He also made reference to the AI generated picture, where he was mocked, as he was depicted as an Alhaji.

General Overseer of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, at the Change of Garment Service, held on Wednesday, January 1, said that 2025 is a great and glorious year.

In his New Year message posted on the church’s social media handle, Muoka stated: “Happy New Year. You are blessed in Jesus’ name. 2025 shall be great and glorious. This year every Chosen shall be blessed. Every Chosen shall blossom. Every Chosen will be above only and not beneath. It is our year of dominion, restoration and divine favour. Increase shall be our portion. This year you shall shine and take over.”

Lead Pastor of Streams of Joy International and Convener of the online prayer platform-NSPPD, Pastor Jerry Eze who took the Crossover Service to the National Stadium in Abuja, declared the year as that of all-round evidence and good news.

In the video also sighted by Sunday Telegraph, Eze said: “The year already looks good. Congratulations to everyone. This will be your best year so far. Year of all-round evidence, result, good news, rest, joy and peace. You will shed tears of joy.”

Founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, two weeks ago released the 2025 prophecies contained in a 95-page booklet made available to Sunday Telegraph.

He revealed that Nnamdi Kanu would be released, poisoning of a President, death of a governor among, re-emergence of deadly diseases in Africa and other incidents.

Meanwhile, as reported, part of the prophecies he gave already manifested- plane crash, kidnap of law maker, increase in price of sachet (pure) water, attack against Russia and retaliation on Christmas Day and Germany terrorist attack.

Part of the highlights of his prophecies are:”1 Let us rebuke the removal of the Speaker or Deputy Speaker of any State House of Assembly…

“2 The spirit of God says the following States in Nigeria must be careful because of unexpected security challenges; Zamfara, Yobe, Nasarawa, Imo, Enugu, Sokoto, Anambra, Niger, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Adamawa and Kaduna. The states will witness cases of banditry, kidnappings, killings and Fulani Herdsmen troubles.

“3 Afe Babalola, Edwin Clark, Wole Soyinka, Oba Otudeko should pray for their lives and god divine Protection Oba Oluyemisi Falae should pray for good health and Gods Protection.

“4 I foresee that the bad economy will make the people cry and there will be no improvement in 2025. The government of Tinubu must follow the candid advice as I have already mentioned the solutions to the economic problems. The economy will be terrifying. So many things will be going wrong, the process of finding solutions to the economy will adversely affect the masses, businessmen, and private investments. Palliatives are not the answer to economic problems as I foresee that it will create more hardship and lead to massive corruption.”

