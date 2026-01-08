Year Of Reckoning For Nigeria’s Telecoms Sector

As Nigeria’s telecommunications sector enters 2026, it stands at a pivotal crossroads as consumers and the stakeholders expect improved service delivery, Abolaji Adebayo writes

No longer can the telecoms industry hide behind impressive growth statistics and subscriber numbers that once defined its expansion phase.

The sector has matured, expectations have risen, patience has thinned, and the questions Nigerians are asking have evolved from mere access to demanding genuine value, consistent quality, and fundamental fairness.

After a year marked by tariff hikes, USSD controversies, and persistent service quality debates, 2026 represents a moment of truth that will determine whether telecommunications deepens its role as Nigeria’s primary economic enabler or becomes a source of widening public frustration.

Sector transformed

The Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) projects a decisive shift from the consolidation phase of 2025 to accelerated expansion in 2026.

It’s President, Tony Emoekpere, described 2025 as “a year defined by careful capital discipline and stabilisation,” during which operators focused on densifying networks in high-demand corridors and transitioning to solar and hybrid energy systems to reduce diesel dependency.

This period of endurance has yielded tangible results: Nigeria crossed the landmark milestone of 50 per cent broadband penetration in 2025, fueled by record-high data consumption as digital payments, streaming, and cloud services became embedded in everyday life.

The sector enters 2026 with renewed confidence, underpinned by combined efforts from industry players, regulators, and the government to deepen digital inclusion.

Emoekpere emphasizes that “if 2025 was about endurance, 2026 must be about execution, speed, and scale, driven by rising digital demand from fintech and AI workloads”.

The industry plans to intensify investment in data centers and last-mile broadband access through fibre-to-the-home and fixed wireless access solutions. These investments represent direct responses to the scale and sophistication of digital services Nigerians now depend on daily.

Value proposition

Perhaps the most immediate concern for consumers in 2026 revolves around the value proposition of recent tariff increases. The argument for higher prices has been made and reluctantly accepted by subscribers, but the debate now shifts from why prices went up to what Nigerians received in return.

If call drops persist, data speeds remain inconsistent, and outages continue unabated, public resistance will harden significantly. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) faces growing pressure to link pricing approvals strictly to measurable quality-of-service improvements.

Failure to close the gap between cost and experience could fuel further public backlash. Fortunately, regulatory indications suggest a more assertive stance, with the NCC having urged operators in December to improve services or face sanctions.

This represents a critical evolution in regulatory philosophy, from facilitating growth to ensuring that growth translates to tangible consumer benefits.

Data affordability dilemma

Data has transcended from being merely a service to becoming essential infrastructure for Nigeria’s digital economy. Everything from fintech and education to governance and commerce runs on connectivity.

Yet affordability remains fragile, creating a critical dilemma for 2026: how to sustain operator revenues without pricing millions of Nigerians out of the digital space.

Smartphone penetration reached 58.2 per cent of mobile subscribers in 2024, catalyzing a 33.6 per cent year-onyear jump in average data usage to 10.9 GB per month. Data services already cushion declining voice receipts, accounting for 45.3 per cent of service revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

However, pricing people out of data access weakens productivity, innovation, and inclusion, contradicting the very purpose of digital expansion. The sector faces growing pressure for creative pricing models that balance sustainability with scale.

Targeted interventions such as special student data plans, zero-rated educational platforms, or public-private broadband initiatives may emerge to preserve inclusion while maintaining commercial viability. Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) could play a significant role in this space by offering specialized, affordable packages to niche segments.

USSD beyond billing

The USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) controversy of 2025 highlighted a fundamental tension in Nigeria’s telecom evolution. While USSD billing reforms addressed transparency concerns, they exposed another critical issue: affordability at the bottom of the pyramid.

In a country where millions still rely on basic phones, USSD remains the backbone of financial inclusion, with active wallets on platforms like MTN Nigeria’s MoMo reaching 5.5 million in 2025.

Infrastructure protection

Nigeria cannot build a digital economy on fragile, vulnerable infrastructure. Every fibre cut, vandalized base station, or power disruption weakens the entire system.

These challenges not only degrade user experience but also inflate operating costs and slow network expansion. A critical factor for success in 2026 will be the visible enforcement of telecom assets as critical national infrastructure. Emoekpere has called for coordi

If 5G remains an urban, premiumuser product, its impact will be marginal. Purpose, not merely speed, will define its success

nated action to protect fibre routes and towers from infrastructure risks. Improved collaboration between operators, security agencies, and state governments could significantly enhance network reliability and investor confidence.

Without this shift from rhetoric to concrete protection measures, service quality debates will remain cyclical and unresolved, with consumers bearing the brunt of infrastructure vulnerability through poor service quality and potentially higher costs.

Regulatory harmonisation

Much of what subscribers pay is driven not just by operator inefficiency but by systemic regulatory fragmentation, right-of-way charges, multiple levies, and inconsistent state policies.

Telecom licensees shoulder 46 different federal, state, and municipal levies ranging from 7.5% VAT to right-of-way charges that add approximately USD 0.60 per meter to fibre builds. If Nigeria is serious about affordable broadband, 2026 must bring meaningful progress in harmonizing these costs.

Any substantive advancement in this area could lower deployment costs, accelerate fibre rollout, and eventually reflect in consumer pricing. States that adopt progressive rightof-way policies benefit from faster rollout, lower costs, and improved service availability.

The harmonization of these charges across states, alongside reducing multiple taxation, remains crucial for unlocking the sector’s next growth phase.

5G’s economic litmus test

The novelty phase of 5G has concluded, and 2026 will test whether this technology moves beyond urban showcases into broader economic relevance. The fundamental question is: what problems does 5G solve for Nigeria? Beyond faster downloads, 5G must demonstrate tangible support for industry, healthcare, logistics, agriculture, and smart infrastructure.

Commercial 5G users surpassed 4 million within two years of launch, driven by early deployments across business districts in Lagos and Abuja. MTN’s median 5G download speed of 235 Mbps outperformed 4G by 6.4 times, enabling enterprise SLA-backed services such as cloud-based surveillance and immersive collaboration.

Airtel has signed 150 private-network pilot agreements with manufacturers seeking deterministic latency for process automation. If 5G remains an urban, premium-user product, its impact will be marginal.

Purpose, not merely speed, will define its success. Spectrum utilization rules now oblige operators to cover 60% of local government areas within four years, prompting innovative neutral-host sharing arrangements. This geographic expansion imperative will test whether 5G can deliver value beyond major metropolitan centers.

Trust

Perhaps the most important issue of all in 2026 is trust. Unexplained data depletion, opaque billing, poor customer service, and regulatory silence have strained the relationship between telcos and subscribers. Growth without trust is inherently fragile, and rebuilding confidence will require transparency, accountability, and genuine consumer engagement.

Regulators must be seen to act decisively, and operators must communicate honestly. Without trust, even the best technology will struggle for acceptance. This trust deficit extends beyond consumer relations to investor confidence, where regulatory stability plays a crucial role.

The NCC has maintained transparent industry reporting, enforced quality-of-service standards, and managed spectrum efficiency—actions that have helped preserve investor confidence during challenging periods.

Economic headwinds

The broader economic context presents significant challenges. Inflation, while moderating to 14.45% by November 2025, continues to erode household purchasing power while increasing input costs for businesses.

The naira averaged N1,508 per US dollar in 2025, up from N481 a year earlier, ballooning tower lease expenses that are 70 per cent dollar-denominated. Energy has emerged as perhaps the single most important competitiveness factor, with unreliable grid supply and rising fuel costs making power the largest expense item for many telecom operators.

Resilient companies are embedding foreign exchange protection into contracts, investing in renewable energy to stabilize costs, and shifting focus to essential services.

MTN Nigeria renegotiated its IHS Towers contract to convert energy charges into a blended diesel-indexed formula, saving $40 million annually and introducing escalation caps. Such strategic adaptations will determine which operators thrive in 2026’s challenging environment.

Policy execution

A key inflection point for 2026 will be the transition from policy frameworks to visible infrastructure delivery. Initiatives such as Project BRIDGE, the proposed 90,000-kilometer open-access national fibre backbone, could unlock significant wholesale capacity once execution begins.

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy has advanced several strategic initiatives, including Project 774 aimed at expanding rural connectivity through the Universal Service Provision Fund, and the 3 Million Technical Talent program scaling digital skills development in AI, cybersecurity, and software development.

If delivered as designed, these projects could ease network congestion, reduce rollout costs, and enable faster coverage expansion into underserved and rural areas.

However, policy intent must be matched by enforcement, particularly regarding the designation of telecom assets as Critical National Infrastructure. This designation must translate into tangible protection of fibre routes, towers, and network facilities to be meaningful.

New imperative

Nigeria’s telecom sector enters 2026 with enormous power and equally enormous responsibility. The fundamental imperative is alignment: aligning prices with performance, innovation with inclusion, and profitability with public interest.

With aligned policy execution, sustained private investment, and regulatory stability, 2026 could mark the beginning of a new phase of accelerated growth, deeper digital inclusion, and stronger digital foundations for Nigeria’s economy.

Last line

2026 will reveal which path Nigeria’s telecom sector chooses: one of sustainable growth built on trust and value, or one of continued friction between ambitious digital aspirations and daily user experiences. The expectations are clear, the stakeholders are watching, and the moment of reckoning has arrived.