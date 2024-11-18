Year End: Stock Market Activity Weakens As Investors Weigh Options

Share

As the fiscal year grind to a close, investors are weighing options of portfolio balancing with the result that trading activity shrank significantly in the week ended Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 as trading data of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) show.

NGX transaction analysis during the review period shows a significant decline in total turnover volume and value. Investors exchanged a total of 1.482 billion shares worth N38.875 billion in 44,795 deals during the week in contrast to a total of 6.468 billion shares valued at N75.745 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 48,804 deals.

As in the previous week, the Financial Services sector (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.068 billion shares valued at N19.820 billion traded in 21,001 deals; thus contributing 72.04% and 50.98 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Year end is fast approaching when investors normally balance accounts and tweak their portfolio to accommodate their target in the new year and the first quarter (Q3).

Shrinking market turnover is a reflection of this tendency. It’s a normal portfolio juggling,” said Tajudeen Olanrewaju of Lagos based Wyoming Securities Ltd.

He told New Telegraph that some investors might wish to migrate to some other asset classes like Treasury Bills with a three or six month tenor that suits their Q1, 2025 target A breakdown of activities in the week under review showed that the Oil and Gas Industry was the second most active sector with 103.143 million shares worth N11.351 billion traded in 8,200 deals.

Third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 77.198 million shares worth N2.845 billion in 4,266 deals.

