Year 2025 In Retrospect…

As Year 2025 packs its baggage, ready to vamoose, as they say, never to rear its head again, there is the need to attempt a forensic analysis of this momentous year, in which Nigeria suffered its first “invasion” by a foreign power since its flag independence in 1960.

While the United States of America’s intervention in the killing field that Nigeria has become is welcome, it is nonetheless a violation of our sovereignty, regardless of the esoteric language that aims to make it look harmless.

We have tried to own the assault by calling it a collabo, as they say, but no one can deny that we did not ask for it, and that it was rammed down our throats. All the same, we deserve the humiliation because we could not put our own house in order.

If I am to single out a cause, I will point in the direction of the late president Muhammadu Buhari and his ethnic Fulani collaborators. But as a country, we failed to do the needful. For many years before this “help” from President Donald Trump, the warning had rang out again and again that our country was tottering towards a failed state.

We were on the dangerous road to Somalia. We were enraged, and justifiably so, when Trump first called us a “shithole”, but he was right, counting, as it were, the fingers of a nine-fingered man right in his presence! Unfazed by our protests, the maverick American president returned later to describe our country as a “disgraced country.”

Again, was he far from the truth, if a country fails woefully to perform the basic duties of a state: The defence of its territorial integrity and protection of the life and property of its citizens? Once a country is unable to perform its basic functions in the international political system, it loses its sovereignty, respect, and standing in the comity of nations.

Therefore, Trump’s action wasn’t the cause of Nigeria’s loss of sovereignty but the evidence and confirmation of the loss. We lost it long before Trump moved in to take advantage. Insecurity is the beast that has made life miserable for Nigerians in the last 10 years.

What started as a mild Boko Haram insurgency restricted to the north-east of the country ballooned with the coming to power of Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. Fulani terrorists, imported from around the world and empowered by the Buhari administration, ran riot all over the country. Miyetti Allah, the apex organization of Fulani herdsmen, became the country’s unofficial power house.

All manner of atrocities committed by them was tacitly sanctioned and applauded by leading Buharists of the Fulani extraction. More terrorist groups saw the opportunity offered by Buhari and seized it with both hands.

Fulani bandits, Islamic State of West Africa Province, Ansaru, Lakurawa, name them! Nigeria now swarms with all manner of terrorist organizations that have spread their tentacles from the north-east to the north-west, north-central and are marching ferociously down south.

Now and again, they control territories bigger than some countries in Europe where they establish their “governments” and levy taxes on the locals.

In this they are encouraged, supported, financed, and defended by Fulani/Muslim sympathizers in and out of government, according to reports long known to the public; while the military, deliberately compromised from the inside with the infusion of so-called “repentant terrorists”, bleed profusely but are unable to stem the tide of the rampage fast consuming the entire country.

The cost of this insurgency is staggering. Human life lost and the displaced are counted in hundreds of thousands. Funds and other resources committed so far are counted in trillions of Naira. Farmers dislocated from their farms have led to scarcity of foodstuffs and soaring costs of living.

For the very first time, the country is experiencing the scourge of Internally Displaced Persons. The cost to the economy of the entire country cannot be adequately calculated. Entire families are routinely wiped out by Fulani land grabbers. Whole villages and communities have emptied into IDP camps with strangers taking over their land.

In many instances, places, and locations, there have been pogroms and ethnic cleansing and genocidal acts against Christians and moderate Muslims. The bestiality of the terrorists make a mockery of the atrocities recorded in Vietnam, Kigali and Kosovo! Kidnapping for ransom is now not only a lucrative and profitable business, reportedly rivalling crude oil sales and Diaspora remittances, it has become contagious, spreading all over the country.

Families, friends, co-workers, relations now kidnap one another to make quick bucks. People organize or fake their own kidnapping to extort families, friends and relations.

My suspicion is that the crime enterprise foisted on the country by insurgency will still remain a fact of our national life long after we might have, hopefully, overcome the scourge – with Uncle Sam’s continued prodding, I guess! We spoke earlier of soaring costs of living, with its many aspects.

Cost of foodstuffs is one. After life, man’s next basic need is food. Mercifully, the prices of some food items like imported rice have come down, but not down enough to catch the attention of the desperately poor.

What comfort is it to a man earning the minimum wage of N70,000 per month that a bag of imported rice now sells for N60/70,000 instead of the previous N100/120,000? Besides, the cost of other items, especially condiments like tomatoes, pepper, onions, oils are not only still high, they rose drastically during this festive period.

Transportation costs, too, experienced a jump despite that there were no instances of fuel shortage or increase in pump price. How do other countries even smaller, neighboring countries like Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana – prevent the indiscriminate hike of prices, especially by transporters, which has become comm o n p l a c e here? Once it is the festive period, they hike fares because they want to make “owo odun” (festive period windfall).

Once it looks like it will rain, they double fares. Once they see a crowd at bus stops, they announce an increase! Petrol is more readily available these days but the cost is still prohibitive. Despite that the refineries are now supplied locally and also pay for crude in the local currency, we still pay through the nose for petrol/diesel.

A pastor-colleague who danced that the coming of Dangote refinery would crash the price below the N145/litre in place before the “subsidy is gone” announcement is still dazed that his “prophecy” did not come to pass! Truth be told, what is paid for fuel bores holes in the pocket.

The floating of the Naira or merging of the official and black market rates of the foreign exchange market is mere euphemism for a drastic devaluation of the Naira. The Naira’s loss in value is staggering.

Fill your pocket with Naira and go a-shopping; you will return thinking you lost money! I kept a diary, dutifully recording my spending before I could convince myself I wasn’t losing money!

Only that the Naira has lost value! In the face of stagnant income or income unable to move at a quarter of the speed of Naira loss, increasing number of dependents as a result of unemployment that has reached epidemic level, standard of living and quality of life have plummeted in many homes! I want Dipo Onabanjo, who insists I am not poor, to believe this! Epileptic power supply has not helped matters.

Constant power supply is both a necessity and luxury. Productivity dips in the face epileptic power supply. Industries and businesses incur staggering costs sourcing alternative power supply, and this additional cost, which makes them less competitive in the international market, they pass on to consumers, thereby further increasing the cost of goods and services.

Businesses relocate to more economically favourable environments, leading to job loss and youth restiveness, with its attendant consequences. About 70% of Nigeria’s population is reportedly made up of youths. The JAPA syndrome is further accentuated, leading to loss of skilled manpower, which slows down the growth of the economy, thereby further pauperizing the citizenry.

The hospitals are bereft of competent hands. Our institutions of higher learning have followed suit. Apart from the exorbitant cost of treatment and drugs, patients now get appointments running into weeks and months before they could have doctors attend to them in our hospitals.

I know those who died while waiting for their appointment date! Corruption still struts the entire landscape like a colossus. The greed of those in authority beggars belief. The insensitivity of many of today’s powers-that-be makes you wonder if they were here when yesterday’s men and women of power acted similarly! But, today, where are they? Awon da?

However, 2025 was not all negative as there were oasis of the renewed hope that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu promised. Mohamed Marwa’s NDLEA, JAMB’s Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, FCCPC’s Tunji Bello, FCT’s Nyesom Wike, the imaginative turnaround at some of our airports and the ease of acquiring passports – all these gave a ray of hope that all is not lost.

Compared with what operated in the past, the Bayo Onanuga-led media team in the Presidency has been more responsive to peer group interactions, having made it a point of duty to constantly touch base with their media constituency. I wonder what the country’s drug abuse scene would have been like by now if not for NDLEA’s efforts.

Marwa truly deserves his second term of office. Although they suffered a scare during the year, Oloyede and JAMB weathered the storm and came out tops. But for Oloyede, our examinations would by now be worth less than the paper on which they are written.

Whether they like his politics or not, Wike is seen by many as the best performing FCT Minister this country has produced since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

Before Tunji Bello’s appointment, I only circumstantially came to know of the FCCPC’s existence, despite that I am a journalist! Tunji has, by some of his pro-people actions, given the Commission some visibility. In 2026, may their tribe increase! Wishing my esteemed readers a Happy new Year!