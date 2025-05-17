Yeankeyz Makes Return, Announces Fresh Music

Share

Nigerian-born, UK-based music producer and artiste Yeankeyz, also known as Mayowa Adeyinka Orenuga, is making a powerful comeback into the global music industry. With over 15 years of experience in the light and growth of the global genre Afrobeat, street-hop, and urban Nigerian music, Yeankeyz has now decided to step forward as a solo artiste amidst his involvement in entrepreneurship and business, blending international and modern influence with his deep cultural roots.

His journey began in the vibrant music city of Lagos, Nigeria, where he built his foundation working with legendary Nigerian superstars and industry icons like Olamide, ID Cabasa, Reminisce, 9ice, and the late Sound Sultan (God rest his soul). Asides his creative hands crafting nice designs for industry heads, Yeankeyz as everyone calls him is Known for his innovative production style and ability to craft culturally authentic yet globally appealing sounds.

Yeankeyz earned respect behind the scenes as a key architect of Nigeria’s street music explosion. “It’s a great thing to hear that the industry now has an award platform for people who work behind the scenes; an example of Headies, AMVCA and other award platforms” Yeankeyz remarked in an interview with Great Unicorn

Now based in the UK, Yeankeyz is leveraging his international experience and industry insights to reposition himself as a major player. His strategic move into the business space will feature Fashion, Tech and more that he will announce soon.

His upcoming debut single, “KOKO,” scheduled for release on May 30, 2025, is a high-energy anthem rooted in Lagos street culture. The track mixes sharp percussion, infectious Afrobeat vibes, and street-hop energy, embodying his signature sound that fuses OG experience with fresh but trendy elements. Yeankeyz has come to stay.

“KOKO” is more than just a song; it’s a declaration of intent. Produced entirely by Yeankeyz himself, the track showcases his dual talents as a producer and artiste, emphasizing his ability to craft hits that resonate across cultures. The song’s title, which translates to “Money the main thing,” underscores his focus on success and cultural relevance in today’s music landscape.

In addition to the single, Yeankeyz is working on a full-length EP and a debut album, both expected to feature collaborations with top Nigerian and international artists. His goal is to bridge the gap between the Nigerian street sound and the global music industry, creating a new wave of cultural exchange.

Industry insiders and fans alike are excited to see Yeankeyz step into the spotlight after years of working behind the scenes. His strategic rebranding and new music release are seen as a pivotal moment that could redefine his career trajectory. With his entrepreneurial vision and creative prowess, Yeankeyz is well-positioned to dominate both the business and artistic sides of the industry.

As he prepares to launch his new era, Yeankeyz remains committed to pushing boundaries and inspiring a new generation of artists. His story is a testament to resilience, innovation, and the power of cultural authenticity.

His industry friends, clients and colleagues have expressed eagerness as they support his comeback, which promises to be as transformative as Yeankeyz promised.

Share