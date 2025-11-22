Yeankeyz Breaks The Silence With New Ep; “Evolve Or Dissolve”

After years of quietly shaping culture, sculpting sound, and fueling creativity from the background, Yeankeyz steps boldly into the foreground with his first-ever EP, the long-awaited, Evolve or Dissolve.”

Set for release on December 25, 2025, the project marks a monumental moment for an artiste already regarded as an OG, yet whose energy, agility, and sonic freshness continue to resonate effortlessly with the Gen Z wave. “This isn’t the debut of a newcomer.

This is the unveiling of a storyteller whose foundation is deep, whose craftsmanship is sharpened, and whose artistry arrives fully formed – timeless, modern, and unmistakably his. “Unlike most people, Yeankeyz didn’t rush.

In a generation driven by instant drops, he chose patience. He chose intention. His selective releases, including the fan favourites; “KOKO,” earned him recognition, while he quietly refined his identity, his technique, and his message.

“Now, he steps out, not from hesitation, but from mastery. He moves with the composure of an OG… Yet he innovates with the fearlessness of Gen Z. That duality defines “Evolve or Dissolve.”

“He waited until the music and the message were undeniable,” Yeankeyz media office said in a statement. “This is my first EP, but it carries everything I’ve lived, the joy, the hustle, the pain, the wins, the losses, and the lessons,” he said.

It was added that at its core, “Evolve or Dissolve” is a cross-generational experience. The production, they said, bends genres Afrobeats, alternative fusion, trap-soul, atmospheric textures into a cohesive sound that feels familiar yet futuristic.