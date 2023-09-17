YCE Provides Tinubu With Economic Agenda

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) in Lagos State has provided President Bola Tinubu with an economic agenda to help the nation’s market men and women who are suffering as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy.

YCE in a statement released in Ibadan, Oyo State, by its acting national president, Funmilayo Jabaru, state Chairman, Francis Akinnikawe, Vice Chairman, Tawede Daniel, and national treasurer, Akindele Aremu, that the government should improve power supply to increase the manufacturing sectors’ production capacity, which will enable small- and medium-sized businesses to run at full capacity.

The council said, “We advise that the president should stop all electricity distribution companies from increasing their tariffs at will. The generating companies and distribution companies should work hand in hand in improving electricity supply to Nigerians including manufacturing, small and medium enterprises.

“Artisans remain key players in the economy of any nation, Federal Government should create a conducive environment for them. The government should encourage and bring back all the multinational companies/factories that left our shore for other countries due to an epileptic supply of energy and power.

“We advise that you should apply your intelligence, wisdom, and above all your dynamic, proactive and pragmatic approach you used in Lagos State during your eight years of governorship which today Lagosians are enjoying.”

YCE said though subsidy removal was necessary and good, palliative measures to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal by the government should not be in the form of cash to any sector.

“Our suggestion on this is that the government should direct and stop the Central Bank of Nigeria from dealing with individuals rather they should be dealing with commercial banks and licensed financial institutions since the government is not funding the exchange market.”

“We suggest the buying of big and small buses fully run by the government in each 36 state capitals/cities. The big buses should ply and travel long distances while the small buses should be handed over to the Local government to manage.

“In addition, the transportation fares of both the small buses and the big buses be reduced by 70% in comparison with the private operators’ fares. This will enable the workers to move from their homes to their various offices/workplaces. Also, this will allow the petty traders to transport their goods and wares to the various locations of their businesses without too much financial stress.”