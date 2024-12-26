YCE Mourns As Prof. Akintoye Loses Wife

Share

Yoruba elders under the aegis of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), on Thursday, consoled a Yoruba leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye, over the demise of his wife, Mama Julia Olubusola Akintoye, who died on Christmas Day at 88.

In a press release titled: ‘’On the Demise of Mama Julia Olubusola Akintoye’’, which was made available to journalists in Ibadan by its Secretary-General, Chief Oladipo Oyewole, YCE also consoled all family members of Mrs. Akintoye.

Oyewole said: ‘’The executive and the entire membership of the Yoruba Council of Elders have received, with shock, the public announcement of the demise of our own mama, Julia Olubusola Akintoye, on Christmas Day of 2024.

‘’We grieve and commiserate with the entire family of Professor Banji Akintoye, an elder statesman’’.

The secretary-general said the elders felt the harrowing pain the irreparable loss had impacted on the entire family of Prof. Akintoye and his immediate, extended and larger family members.

He therefore prayed for the repose of the soul of Mama Akintoye.

The YCE scribe said: ‘’We pray that the Almighty God, unto whom all lives belong, will forgive all of Mama’s wrongdoings, accept her soul and grant her rest’’.

