YCE Laments Economic Woes, Urges FG To Pragmatically Ease Masses’ Pains

Yoruba elders under the aegis of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), have expressed concerns over the hardship and pains being suffered by the masses under President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

While reiterating their support for the president, the elders, at their National Executive Council Emergency meeting held in Ibadan, however, called on the Tinubu-led Federal Government to put in place more pragmatic, practical and visible ways of easing the pains and general hardship which Nigerians are, at present, contending with.

In a communique signed by its Secretary-General, Chief Oladipo Oyewole and made available to New Telegraph, the Council said it observed that “the suffering in Nigeria at this time is getting sharper and hardship is getting deeper among the masses.

“The cost of petrol has increased, the cost of transportation and cost of foodstuffs have gone up.

‘’While associating fully with the management abilities and capabilities of the present Federal Government administration, it is of concern to YCE that the Federal Government of Nigeria should put in place more pragmatic, practical and visible ways of easing the pains and general hardship which Nigerians are presently contending with’’.

The elders also expressed worry over the Emir of Ilorin and others’ publications on the Isese worship in Kwara State, lamenting that the rights of the Yoruba people of the state were being curtailed and infringed upon.

“It said: ‘’The Council also observes that the socio-cultural right of Yoruba people in Kwara State is being curtailed, marginalized and unduly infringed upon. The Newspaper publication of the Emir of Ilorin and his emissaries has caused worries for the Yoruba Council of Elders’’.

The group stated that every Nigerian should continue to enjoy the freedom of Religious Worship as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, saying: ‘’We stand firm that the Kwara Emirate should allow tradition and Socio-Cultural activities to exist and thrive for those who choose to worship God in that mode.

‘’Therefore, Yoruba Council of Elders stand (for reprieve) with the Priestess and then accredited Lead Worshipper (Yeye Osun) who are presently being denied their rights of mode of worship’’.

Speaking on the power impasse in the Niger Republic, YCE called for diplomatic steps to prevent any action that might escalate into war in West Africa.

’The Yoruba Council of Elders stand firm in the resolve that the situation in NIGER should be pursued and addressed with high level diplomatic measures to forestall any action which may escalate into a situation of a war that may consume the West Coast of Africa’’, the group said.