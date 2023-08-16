YCE laments economic woes, tasks FG on masses’ pains

Yoruba elders under the aegis of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), have expressed concerns over the hardship and pains being suffered by the masses under the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

While reiterating their support for the president, the elders, at their National Executive Council Emergency (NEC) meeting held in Ibadan, however, called on the Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to put in place more pragmatic, practical and visible ways of easing the pains and general hardship which Nigerians are, at present, contending with. In a communique signed by its Secretary-General, Chief Oladipo Oyewole and made available to New Telegraph, the Council said it observed that, “the suffering in Nigeria at this time is getting sharper and hardship is getting deeper among the masses.

“The cost of petrol has increased, the cost of transportation and cost of foodstuffs have gone up. “While associating fully with the management abilities and capabilities of the present Federal Government administration, it is of concern to YCE that the Federal Government should put in place more pragmatic, practical and visible ways of easing the pains and general hardship which Nigerians are presently contending with.”