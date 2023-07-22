YBNL’s Salaudeen Celebrates Asake’s 8 Headies Nominations

Popular and respected entertainment music producer, Sheriff Salaudeen has described the eight nominations secured by brilliant act, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, at the coming eighth editions of the Headies Awards, as deserving for the artist who is enjoying incredible global presence at the moment.

He said, ‘‘at the mention of his name, our excitement peaks, eager to immerse ourselves in the enchanting melodies and soulful vocals that he effortlessly brings to life’’. Asake, the Lagos-born singer and songwriter, has mastered the art of crafting irresistible sounds that leave us yearning for more, and this has been the case for the past year. When Asake’s debut album, Mr. Money With the Vibe, graced our ears on September 8, 2022, it heralded a new era of Afrobeat brilliance.

Initially flying under the radar, it didn’t take long for its magic to spread like wildfire. Soon, the album achieved platinum status and earned an astounding eight nominations at the 16th Headies Awards; (Next Rated, Best Male Artiste, Song of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best Collaboration, Best Street-Hop Artiste, Headies Viewer’s Choice, and Digital Artiste of The Year), along with numerous other accolades, rightfully cementing its place in the music world.

Released under the esteemed banners of YBNL Nation/Empire Records, Mr. Money WithThe Vibe, showcased Asake's creative genius, and brilliantly collaborating with acclaimed producer, Magicsticks, renowned for his work with industry legends such as Olamide and Davido.

As the excitement builds, we eagerly await the Headies awards night, where Asake’s exceptional talent and hard work will undoubtedly be recognised and celebrated. The journey so far has been nothing short of remarkable, and we can’t help but feel proud of this rising star’s accomplishments.