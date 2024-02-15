YB League Ends In Lagos With Life-Changing Experience For Boxers

It was all smiles for the participating boxers as season one of the Yucateco Boxing League came to a splendid conclusion with top boxers and the best team carting home mouthwatering prizes.

The league which ran for 13 weeks climaxed with the champions night – a grand finale held at the Yucateco Arena in Ikorodu.

The first-of-its-kind league was designed to encourage boxers to use their God-given talent and make a living from the sport, as well as provide the much-needed platform for upcoming pugilists to showcase their skills in various weight categories.

The debut season, which started in November 2023 saw boxers of participating teams compete on a weekly basis during bouts held at selected venues in Lagos and major cities in the South West.

Chief Executive Officer, Yucateco Boxing Promotions, Omolei Imadu Yakubu, expressed excitement with the success achieved at the maiden season, stating that the initiative surpassed the expectations of the organisers.

“I must tell you sincerely, we are not holding back in our vision to change the face of boxing in Nigeria and by extension the continent,” he said.

“It’s been 13 weeks of immense talent discovery around selected communities in the southwest, and I am happy we were able to achieve our goal despite the enormous challenges in staging the event.

“Our aim is to make this an international event, from season two which gets on the way in the second quarter of 2024, we want to expose these boxers as much as we can internationally.”

GGFM Boxing Club reign supreme in the YBL season one, beating other clubs to emerge the overall winner and claim the coveted trophy and millions of naira in prize money.

AbdulRahman Abdulwahab of ESPITA Boxing Club with an undefeated record of 7 fights and 7 wins was adjudged the best boxer. The youngster was rewarded with a multi-million naira promotional sponsorship among other incentives.