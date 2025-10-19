Yazid Danfulani: The New Sheriff At NAIC

A seasoned corporate administrator and banker, with high proficiency in computing and banking operations, Yazid Danfulani came fully to the limelight of public service as the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Zamfara State, under Governor Bello Matawalle, but not before serving in 2013 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), therefrom gaining profound experiences in banking operations.

Born on 15th April 1986, in Gusau, Zamfara State, Danfulani attended Dan Turai Primary School and Therbow Secondary School, from where he later obtained a degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Arts and Management from the University of Hertfordshire, UK.

On May 21, 2025, Danfulani was appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) for an initial term of four years by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Before this prestigious and well-deserved appointment, Danfulani founded and served as president of the Arewa Development and Empowerment Foundation (ADEF), an organisation that caters to and supports orphans and less privileged individuals in society.

Over the years, the expectations of Nigerians have been very high for the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Company (NAIC), deriving benefits from the development of robust insurance products that will cater to the needs of Nigerian farmers, particularly smallholder farmers, women-led agribusinesses, and youth cooperatives on a sustainable basis.

Nigerians also expect an agricultural insurance agency that is efficient and that will make prompt payments of claims to farmers affected by natural disasters, pests, and diseases, and that can expand coverage to deserving but neglected farming communities.

However, part of the identified constraints that had affected the agency and limited its operational efficiency are: irregular interactions with stakeholders, associations, and other farmers so as to understand their needs and develop tailored solutions, and sustained efforts at collaborating with the Federal Government to develop policies and allocate resources that support the growth and development of the agricultural sector.

Others include a sustained developmental innovative framework that will enhance the growth of various insurance products and services aimed at addressing the unique challenges faced by Nigerian farmers, such as climate change and pest infestations, and strategically designed insurance packages that are affordable and accessible to smallholder and medium-scale farmers, while effectively embarking on grassroots mobilization of farmers and communities for enhanced awareness and uptake of agricultural insurance.

Upon assumption of office, Danfulani did not fail Nigerians, as he geared towards ensuring he delivers on their expectations, prioritizing the digitization and streamlining of NAIC’s services, including policy enrolment, claims processing, and farmer outreach, through digital platforms aimed at improving efficiency and transparency, and the strengthening of effective and efficient governance structures, and human capacity development through enhanced institutional reforms, accountability measures, and targeted staff training, which has brought about effective systematic positivity and positive changes into the internal workings of the agency.

Danfulani’s fresh perspective, strong leadership, and absolute commitment to driving positive change in the organisation, enhanced by his diverse experiences, have brought new vigour and strategic direction to NAIC, focusing on strengthening agricultural insurance frameworks, expanding access to insurance for farmers, and ensuring the agency plays a key role in Nigeria’s food security strategy.

An objective administrator with an immense track record of established metrics and benchmarks of measured, progressive and regular assessment, Danfulani adopted strategies of formidable and time-proven results.

His intentional willingness to pivot and adjust course when circumstances change or new opportunities arise has also led to the prioritisation of workers’ welfare, taking a holistic view of the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of employees, and recognising that a happy and healthy workforce is more productive and engaged.

By implementing these strategies, Danfulani has been able to bring in fresh perspectives, strong leadership, and a commitment to driving positive change, ultimately achieving the goals of the renewed hope agenda and making a meaningful impact.

Danfulani’s turnkey multidisciplinary approach to the development of NAIC includes the reengineering of access to agricultural insurance, particularly in rural and underserved communities, to protect farmers against natural disasters, pests, and diseases, and the introduction of up-to-date insurance products and services tailored to the needs of Nigerian farmers, promoting agricultural growth and food security.

Within a very short time of assumption, he has fostered partnerships with government agencies, private entities, and international development bodies to enhance NAIC’s impact and effectiveness, enabling reforms to improve NAIC’s efficiency and customer satisfaction, ensuring the agency plays critical roles in Nigeria’s agricultural transformation agenda, focused on rural development and agricultural growth, and aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and the nation’s food security strategy.

Indeed, Danfulani’s appointment has been widely applauded, with stakeholders, such as the Nigeria Youth for Good Governance Forum and other bodies, expressing confidence in his leadership qualities, technical expertise, and commitment to national development and describing it as timely and strategic.

An administrator with demonstrable insight into the workings of the agency, Danfulani brought in individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives to foster innovation and creativity, making up a multidisciplinary workforce of employees with the autonomy to make decisions and take ownership of their work, promoting a sense of accountability and motivation, and fostering a consistent culture of continuous training, mentorship, and knowledge-sharing to stay ahead of the curve and adapt to changing circumstances, with a clear vision, mission, and set of objectives, ensuring everyone is aligned and working towards the same outcomes in an ambience of shared value.

As part of the prompt reforms, Danfulani has established strong collaboration and partnerships with government agencies, private entities, and international development bodies to enhance NAIC’s impact and effectiveness, driving and establishing reforms aimed at improving NAIC’s efficiency and customer satisfaction, thereby fostering stronger national cohesion and alignment with the national policy framework for a synergistic effect.

Indeed, his deliberate focus on rural development and agricultural growth, aligning with the various reforms of the federal government, has started yielding results, positively affecting food production, food security, and national security.

Indeed, as Danfulani embarks on this critical mission and crucial national assignment, we wish him success in his endeavours to transform NAIC and contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

We are confident that with his tested and proven transformational leadership style, we can expect rapid change, a brighter future for farmers in Nigeria, and more specifically, a more innovative and digitally driven agricultural industry with a holistic positive impact.

Danfulani is the new sheriff in town and has come with assurance and a compelling track record of performance, engineering radical reforms.

Yazid Danfulani is the undertaker who has refused to take the agency to the grave, proving rather that Lazarus is having a date with destiny; coming back alive with a positive Midas touch, and certainly the agency is coming back to life again.

*Onwe is an investment banker writing from Abuja