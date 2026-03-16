Yayi’s Ramadan Lecture Testimony To His Growing Popularity – Oladele

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and immediate past Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Kayode Oladele, has described the massive turnout at the recent Ramadan lecture organised by Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, as a clear demonstration of the senator’s growing popularity and acceptance among the people.

Oladele made this remark while responding to questions from journalists on the third annual Ramadan lecture hosted by the senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in Ilaro, Ogun State.

According to him, in a statement he issued in Abuja, the large turnout of participants from different religious, political and social backgrounds reflects the widespread goodwill the senator enjoys across the state.

He noted that the event, which attracted religious leaders, political stakeholders, traditional rulers and residents from various parts of Ogun State, further underscored Adeola’s reputation as a bridge-builder who strongly believes in unity, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Oladele said the huge crowd that attended the lecture was not only a reflection of the senator’s political influence but also a genuine expression of appreciation for his continuous support for religious harmony and community development.

He said, “The Ramadan lecture organised by Senator Adeola has grown beyond a religious gathering. It is gradually evolving into a platform for promoting unity, peaceful coexistence and shared values among our people.”

He added that the senator’s consistent support for religious activities, including the sponsorship of Muslim faithful for the holy pilgrimage to Mecca, as well as assistance to faith-based organisations, has further endeared him to many across the state.

Oladele also observed that the lecture highlighted Adeola’s unique ability to bring together people from different walks of life, regardless of political affiliation or religious belief.

“In a diverse society like Ogun State, where people of different faiths coexist peacefully, leaders who promote tolerance and understanding deserve commendation,” he said.

He commended the senator for sustaining the annual lecture, describing it as an important platform for reflection, prayer and community bonding.

Oladele expressed optimism that such gatherings would continue to strengthen unity among the people and encourage leaders to place the collective interest of the state above narrow considerations.

He also urged political leaders and public office holders to emulate Adeola’s example by promoting initiatives that foster peace, religious harmony and social development.