Yayi Reiterates Commitment To Facilitate Quality Projects In Ogun West

…organises ICT training for journalists, doctors, others

The Senator representing Ogun West senatorial district at the National Assembly, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has reiterated his commitment to the facilitation of projects capable of enhancing capacity building and development of the Ogun West people.

Adeola, who is also the Chairman, the Senate Committee on Appropriations, equally stressed that apart from ensuring physical and infrastructural development of the senatorial district through quality and robust representation, he would continue to intensify his efforts on espousing vocational training targeted at individual development of the people.

The senator, popularly known as Yayi stated this on Saturday during the presentation of certificates and laptops to participants in the five-day ICT training, held at the ICT Centre of the Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State

The training the senator facilitated saw selected journalists, doctors, nurses, members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Education Secretaries, Zonal Education Officers and staff of the Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Igbesa, participating in the exercise.

Other participants included staff of the College of Agriculture, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, (Ayetoro Campus), staff of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, staff of School of Nursing, Ilaro and staff of Government Science College, Ayetoro.

Adeola represented by the Senior Legislative Aide to the Deputy Senate President, Mrs Adebisi Olaotan, explained that the ICT training was not only to boost the capacity building of the participants but to also fine-tune and update their skills with the latest ICT Applications and technologies.

He noted that the five-day training was one of the projects being facilitated and lined up to increase the knowledge and enhance individual development of the people of Ogun West.

The senator disclosed that selected teachers and students of secondary schools in the senatorial district had earlier been trained and empowered with computer laptops, saying that with the latest ICT training, more than 1,500 laptops have been distributed.

He added that 15,000 school bags, 20,000 Math and English had also been distributed to all the primary and secondary schools in Ogun West.

While urging the new set of beneficiaries of the ICT training to use the knowledge they acquired to enhance their service delivery and skills, Adeola assured that he would continue to give quality representation at the Senate with the view of facilitating more life-changing projects to Ogun West.