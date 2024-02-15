Yayi Reacts To Alleged Conversion Of Govt Projects To Personal Projects

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, Sen. Solomon Adeola popularly known as Yayi, has debunked the claim made by a socio-democratic group, Yewa/Awori Youth Network of converting government-funded projects to personal projects.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Youth Network had in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 13 accused the Senator of conniving with some Federal Government agencies to portray projects funded by the government as something done from his personal pocket.

Debunking the allegation in a statement issued on Thursday by his Media Aide, Kayode Odunaro, the Senator noted that more of the facilitation of projects for his constituents is in the offing as it is the hallmark of his over the years as a legislator par excellence.

The statement reads, “For the avoidance of doubt, two weeks ago Senator Adeola held an unprecedented three days empowerment programme that directly benefitted over 20,000 constituents.

“And beyond direct benefits to individual constituents, all the 78 infrastructural projects like 156 Classrooms spread across 13 primary and secondary schools, construction of Primary Health Care Centres, Police Stations, Roads and Town Halls facilitated by the senator have visible projects sign posts naming the Senator as facilitator and the government agency executing the projects. So much for the imagined ‘personalising’ of “govt-funded projects”.

“The first was the scholarship and bursary award scheme for 1600 students of tertiary institutions from Ogun West.

“For the effective implementation of this programme funded through the facilitation of the Senator, a Scholarship and Bursary Board chaired by a professor and other eminent academics was set up.

“The laughable aspect of the sponsored statement was the call for relevant government agencies like the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), and EFCC to probe the Senator.

“Unknown to them, was the fact that the senator officially invited ICPC to monitor the three-day empowerment programme and two uniformed officers of ICPC were at the events in Ilaro throughout the programmes, a fact that further attests to the fact that Senator Adeola could not have personalized government-funded projects he facilitated.

“Those having sleepless nights and high blood pressure on the unprecedented and effective representation of the Senator, which has rubbished their lacklustre delivery of dividends of democracy and their vaunted political ambitions, should take note that more of the senator’s facilitation of projects for his constituents are in the offing as it is the hallmark of the senator over his years as a legislator par excellence.

“The tradition continues and no detractor can stop the people from benefitting from the dividends of democracy.”