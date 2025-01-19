Yayi Games 2025 Sets for Kick-off

Share

The President, AYSON Sports Promotions, organisers of the first annual Ogun State Intermediate sports festival, tagged ‘Yayi Games 2025’, High Chief Mufutau Abolade, has said that all arrangements have been concluded for the kick-off of the maiden edition of the annual sports festival slated for the first quarter of 2025.

Abolade, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen in Ota, Ogun State, noted that the organisers were only awaiting the necessary logistic support from the proposed sponsor, the Senator representing Ogun West District in the National Assembly, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, a.k.a Yayi.

He stressed that the festival aims to nurture, scout out hidden talents from both the rural and urban areas and give them the necessary exposure, as well as train them to meet international standards.

The AYSON Promotions boss further explained that 19 events will feature at the competition which includes boxing, football, basketball, badminton, field and track events, swimming, tennis, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling, among others.

Abolade further explained that participants are expected from the three senatorial districts in Ogun State and neighbouring states like Lagos and Oyo.

He added that the venue of the 2-week long sports fiesta, The Bells University playground had been assessed and certified ready not only to play host to the festival, but also provide accommodation for all the participants.

AYSON, organisers of the festival is a renowned sports promotions outfit that has promoted several elite sporting competitions nationwide and the sponsors of these competitions have been sport-loving individuals and corporate organisations

