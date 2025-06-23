Yayi Dissociates Self From Media Attacks, cautions Supporters

Share

Ogun State governorship hopeful and the All Progressives Congress (APC) senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola Olamilekan Yayi, has expressed concern over recent media attacks on political office holders in Ogun State by some of his supposed supporters, allegedly acting in his defense, saying that all such regrettable actions should stop immediately.

The senator while reacting to a statement credited to a group and some individuals who said they were derided because of their support for him, said nobody has his mandate or directive to respond or attack the public office holder or any person for that matter.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, the Senator said: “I am greatly disturbed by the derogatory media attacks in some online media and on social media against honourable member of the parliament by some individuals or groups ostensibly acting to show support and defend me.

“I have not mandated anyone or group to attack or act on my behalf on any issue.

I completely disassociate myself from such deed as they are not in my style of politics or governance.” he stated.

Senator Adeola popularly called Yayi by his supporters and admirers cautioned all his supporters and support groups not to engaged in derogatory or abusive attacks on any personality as that is not his style.

He added that while their support is appreciated on the basis of his deeds as a public officer, he will not condone derogatory or abusive personal attack on fellow officeholders or indeed anyone in the media.

The Senator, who is the leader of the Ogun State Caucus in the National Assembly, stated that he is working cooperatively and complimentarily with his leader and Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and all members of the Ogun Caucus in National Assembly and members of Ogun State House of Assembly to bring desired development for the people of Ogun State under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Let all my supporters know that I have not mandated them to attack anyone on my behalf. I believe in politics of inclusion and will never close the door on any perceived opponents or fellow party members as they are likely supporters in the future.

“There is no division among us on development for our people to warrant personal attacks. I have not ordered any media attack on anyone” he stated.

