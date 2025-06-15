Yayi: Beyond Ojude Oba Exclusion

Share

The recent exclusion of Senator Solomon Adeola from chairing the 2025 Ojude Oba Festival is a calculated political move that speaks volumes beyond the immediate event itself. It is a manifestation of power struggle, a testament to the ever-dynamic interplay of influence, ambition, and resistance within the complex theatre of Ogun State politics. Beneath the veneer of tradition and palace deliberations lies an orchestrated manoeuvre, designed to curb the momentum of a man whose political trajectory threatens to upend existing power structures.

The Ojude Oba Festival, with its grand confluence of people, tradition, and authority, provides a potent platform for the subliminal endorsement of leadership. To have Adeola preside over the event would have been to reinforce his acceptability, to confirm his place in the consciousness of the people as the natural choice for the state’s future. It was a moment his detractors could not afford, for they understood all too well that political ascendancy often begins with perception.

Adeola’s emergence at President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s residence shortly thereafter stands as the ultimate repudiation of the strategy deployed against him. In stepping into the nucleus of national political power, he has reinforced the notion that his relevance is dictated by forces far beyond the provincial calculations of Ogun State politics. His presence alongside Tinubu is not a moment of mere social engagement; it is an assertion, a declaration that his political future remains untouched by the manoeuvrings of a threatened few.

The implications of this re-emergence are profound. Firstly, it solidifies his standing within the hierarchy of power, affirming that his trajectory is shaped at the highest levels of governance rather than by the machinations of local operatives. While his adversaries sought to diminish his presence within Ogun State, his presence in Tinubu’s inner circle demonstrates that his influence extends far beyond the boundaries of regional contestation.

In Nigerian politics, proximity to power is as consequential as policy itself, and Adeola’s positioning within the presidency’s orbit speaks volumes about his enduring relevance. Secondly, this episode dismantles any perception of political diminishment. For all the effort invested in excluding him from Ojude Oba, the conversation surrounding his gubernatorial viability has only intensified, fueled in part by the very forces that sought to silence him.

Adeola’s appearance at Tinubu’s residence serves as a counterweight, obliterating the illusion of marginalisation and asserting instead that his trajectory is beyond the confines of localised resistance. Those who sought to obscure his visibility have inadvertently amplified it, ensuring that his name remains dominant in discussions of Ogun State’s political future.

Thirdly, the re-emergence underscores the futility of attempting to regulate the rise of political figures through exclusionary tactics. The power calculus within Nigerian politics is complex, governed not merely by local contestations but by overarching strategic alliances that dictate outcomes far beyond immediate appearances.

Adeola’s ability to recalibrate his positioning within the space of two hours demonstrates a political dexterity that is invaluable in contests of this nature. His detractors, in seeking to dictate his fortunes through restrictive measures, have been confronted with the reality that genuine political resilience is impervious to transient obstruction.

In truth, Senator Solomon Adeola’s exclusion from chairing the Ojude Oba Festival has ultimately served to amplify his political presence and reinforce his position as a leading figure in Ogun State politics. The attempt to undermine his momentum has instead galvanized his supporters and highlighted the organic support he commands among various constituencies.

As Ogun State looks to the future, it is clear that Adeola’s trajectory is shaped by forces beyond the control of local operatives. His emergence at President Tinubu’s residence underscores his national relevance and solidifies his standing within the hierarchy of power. The lessons from this episode are clear: attempts to suppress a political force often result in the opposite effect, fortifying rather than diminishing its relevance.

Adeola’s resilience and determination have demonstrated that his political strength is undeniable, and his trajectory is unalterable. As the state prepares for its next political transition, one thing is certain: Senator Adeola will be a dominant force in the conversation. His exclusion from Ojude Oba has become a moment of unintended validation, and his presence will continue to shape the political landscape of Ogun State for years to come.

•Somorin writes from Crescent University, Abeokuta

Share