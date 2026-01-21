Former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure has praised Nigeria’s Super Eagles as the most impressive team at the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), despite their failure to reach the final.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria delivered a strong campaign throughout the tournament, scoring 14 goals and conceding only four across seven matches.

The Super Eagles were particularly dominant in the knockout stages, where they did not allow a single goal, before suffering a narrow semi-final defeat to Morocco.

Speaking in an interview, Toure commended Nigeria’s attacking style and consistency, noting that their approach stood out among all the teams at the competition.

He highlighted their high goal tally and fluid attacking play as key reasons for his assessment.

According to the former African Footballer of the Year, Nigeria’s performances were worthy of greater reward, describing their semi-final elimination as unfortunate given the quality of football they displayed.

Although their title hopes ended in the last four, the Super Eagles bounced back to secure the bronze medal, defeating Egypt 4–2 on penalties after regulation time ended in a draw in the third-place playoff. The result capped a tournament in which Nigeria finished as the highest-scoring team.

Toure also acknowledged other strong sides at the competition, praising Algeria for their quality while noting their exit at Nigeria’s hands.

He further applauded Morocco’s tactical discipline under head coach Walid Regragui, describing the hosts as organised, direct, and effective on the counterattack.

In addition, Toure mentioned Congo and the Ivory Coast as notable teams, observing that the Ivorians are a young squad still developing and gaining experience at the highest level.