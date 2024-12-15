Yaya, Brume Appreciate God After Accident Horror

Share

Kayode Yaya, the coach of women’s long jump star, Ese Brume, in an exclusive interaction with Sunday Telegraph, has expressed his appreciation to God for saving the life of the athlete and also some other members of his family in a ghastly accident that left the athlete with shock and minor injury.

Apart from Yaya, the athlete herself, Brume, said it was the intervention of God that saved her as she cannot even fathom how it all happened.

The Olympics bronze medallist is yet to overcome what she described as a ‘horrible shock’ following her involvement in the car crash in the United States.

“I was on a journey with my female friend, a Briton, and our car was stuck in the middle of the freeway. In the process of calling 911, an SUV hit us from behind and caused a wreck. It was a total wreck. I was in the passenger’s seat,” she said.

“I thank God for sparing our lives but I am yet to fully overcome the shock. I will return to training as soon as the doctors advise me to do so. I am looking forward to competing in the World Championships and other competitions next year.”

In his own words, Yaya said it was just by God’s grace as it would have been worse than what happened as his wife and son would have been in the same car as they were supposed to go out together.

He added: “Do you know it would have been worse because my son and wife would have been sitting in the back seat, who knows, what would have happened?

“I am just grateful to God for His mercy and protection, Ese (Brume) is still in shock but I am grateful that nothing much happened to her.

“If you see the video and picture of the accident, then you will understand the fact that it will be difficult for anyone staying at the back to escape, but I am grateful to God for everything.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"